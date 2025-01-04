Flights Via Damascus Airport Resumes Tuesday -- Authority

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Syria declared on Saturday that air flights to and from Damascus International Airport would resume as of January 7 (Tuesday).

The Syrian News Agency (Sana), on its X account, quoted the head of the civil authority of the new Syrian administration, Ashhad Al-Sulaibi, as saying that work was underway for full renovation of the airports of the main cities, Damascus and Aleppo.

He affirmed that the operations at and via the Damascus airport would resume on Tuesday. (end)

