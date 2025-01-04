عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Senegalese Parliament President Meets Qatar's Ambassador


1/4/2025 6:17:47 AM

(MENAFN- APO Group)


HE President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Senegal El Malick Ndiaye met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Senegal Youssef bin Shaaban Al Sada.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

MENAFN04012025004934011406ID1109054355


APO Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search