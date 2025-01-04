Senegalese Parliament President Meets Qatar's Ambassador
(MENAFN- APO Group)
HE President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Senegal El Malick Ndiaye met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Senegal Youssef bin Shaaban Al Sada.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry
of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
MENAFN04012025004934011406ID1109054355
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.