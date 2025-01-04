DC Javedullah Mehsud Injured As Firing Clouds Reopening Of Peshawar-Parachinar Highway

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Kurram: Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud sustained injuries in a firing incident in Lower Kurram, reportedly carried out by unidentified assailants.

According to district administration officials, the deputy commissioner, accompanied by FC personnel and officers, went to Bagan to engage in dialogue with protesters. However, some allegedly opened fire. Deputy Commissioner Mehsud and his guard, Misal Khan, were in the attack.

Both the deputy commissioner and his guard, who sustained critical injuries, were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, sporadic gunfire continues in Bagan, intensifying the already volatile situation.

Fragile Peace in Kurram

This incident comes just days after a peace agreement was reached between the conflicting parties in Kurram on December 1. Under the agreement, the Peshawar-Parachinar Highway, closed for three months due to ongoing disputes, was scheduled to reopen today.

Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Saif, had earlier announced that a convoy of 75 vehicles would be sent to Kurram under strict security arrangements. Trucks loaded with food and daily essentials had already reached Thall as part of the first phase of relief efforts.

The district administration confirmed that the first phase involves the transportation of goods, while the second phase will include the transfer of passengers. However, the firing incident casts uncertainty over the implementation of these plans and the fragile peace process in the region.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as tensions in Kurram remain high.