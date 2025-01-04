Over 60% Of French People Call For Macron's Resignation, Survey Shows

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A recent survey by sociological service Odoxa-Backbone, commissioned by Le Figaro, reveals that more than 60% of French citizens support the resignation of President Emmanuel Macron, Azernews reports.

The poll, conducted on January 2-3, shows that 61% of respondents want to step down, while 28% oppose his resignation. Only 1% were undecided.

Additionally, 62% of those surveyed described Macron's presidency as authoritarian, further reflecting public discontent with his leadership.

The survey also highlighted growing skepticism about Prime Minister François Bayrou's ability to retain his position, with 86% of respondents predicting that Macron will have to appoint a new Prime Minister in 2025.

The survey involved 1,005 participants, and these results reflect a significant shift in public opinion regarding the French government's direction.