عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Over 60% Of French People Call For Macron's Resignation, Survey Shows

Over 60% Of French People Call For Macron's Resignation, Survey Shows


1/4/2025 2:08:35 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A recent survey by sociological service Odoxa-Backbone, commissioned by Le Figaro, reveals that more than 60% of French citizens support the resignation of President Emmanuel Macron, Azernews reports.

The poll, conducted on January 2-3, shows that 61% of respondents want macron to step down, while 28% oppose his resignation. Only 1% were undecided.

Additionally, 62% of those surveyed described Macron's presidency as authoritarian, further reflecting public discontent with his leadership.

The survey also highlighted growing skepticism about Prime Minister François Bayrou's ability to retain his position, with 86% of respondents predicting that Macron will have to appoint a new Prime Minister in 2025.

The survey involved 1,005 participants, and these results reflect a significant shift in public opinion regarding the French government's direction.

MENAFN04012025000195011045ID1109053985


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search