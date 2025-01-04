Over 60% Of French People Call For Macron's Resignation, Survey Shows
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A recent survey by sociological service Odoxa-Backbone,
commissioned by Le Figaro, reveals that more than 60% of French
citizens support the resignation of President Emmanuel Macron,
Azernews reports.
The poll, conducted on January 2-3, shows that 61% of
respondents want macron to step down, while 28% oppose his
resignation. Only 1% were undecided.
Additionally, 62% of those surveyed described Macron's
presidency as authoritarian, further reflecting public discontent
with his leadership.
The survey also highlighted growing skepticism about Prime
Minister François Bayrou's ability to retain his position, with 86%
of respondents predicting that Macron will have to appoint a new
Prime Minister in 2025.
The survey involved 1,005 participants, and these results
reflect a significant shift in public opinion regarding the French
government's direction.
MENAFN04012025000195011045ID1109053985
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.