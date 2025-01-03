SME Industries Get Time Until 1St April 2025 For Implementation Of Medical Textile Quality Control Order

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 3 January 2025, Delhi: of Textiles, of India, had issued Quality Control Order (QCO) for medical textiles, Medical Textiles (Quality Control) Order, 2024, to ensure safety and efficacy of critical products covered under this segment. The order sets stringent quality standards, including testing protocols and labelling requirements for these products.



In recognition of the unique challenges faced by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), the Ministry has granted an additional extension in the timeline to comply with the ibid QCO i.e. upto 1st April 2025 (to the SME industry), specifically for 03 items under Schedule A of the said order, namely Sanitary napkins, Baby Diaper and Reusable Sanitary Pad/Sanitary Napkin/Period Panties. This concession will enable SMEs to adapt to the new regulations without compromising their business operations.



Further to facilitate a smooth transition, manufacturers and importers have been granted a timeframe of 6-month i.e. upto 30th June 2025, as a transition period to clear their existing legacy stock. This provision will enable the industry to adjust to the new quality standards without significant disruption.



These measures aim to improve safety, enhance efficacy, and increase confidence among healthcare industry and the end consumer. The Ministry of Textiles is committed to supporting the industry\'s transition to the quality standards.





