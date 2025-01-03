Glohab, Inc. To Begin Distribution Of Pozzolan Light Weight Aggregates To Texas From Its Operations In Veracruz, Mexico

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MX Pozzolan, Inc., Glohab's partner, will implement the distribution via sea cargo into several of the Gulf of Mexico, departing from Veracruz, Mexico.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Glohab, Inc. has announced that it will begin distributing Natural Pozzolan Lightweight Aggregates (NP-LWA) in Texas during the first quarter of 2025. Glohab's partner, MX Pozzolan, Inc. , will implement the distribution via sea cargo into several ports of the Gulf of Mexico, departing from Veracruz, Mexico. MX Pozzolan, Inc. plans to manufacture and package a range of products, including lightweight aggregates for concrete, blocks, and stone veneers, Concrete Pozzolan, Pozzolan Sand, Powder Pozzolan for Cement mix and Masonry, Pozzolanic Stucco, and other related products available upon request.Natural Pozzolan is the only Supplementary Cementitious Material (SCM) proven to enhance, fortify, and protect concrete for millennia. Witnessing the iconic concrete structures built by Roman engineers nearly 2000 years ago, we can say that NP Pozzolan is back. Pozzolan possesses significant chemical properties as a siliceous or siliceous and aluminous material. Under ordinary temperatures, it reacts with calcium hydroxide to form compounds with cementitious properties. Beyond mitigating chemical attacks, pozzolans serve as transformative elements, repurposing calcium hydroxide into a compound that enhances performance. Natural pozzolans can replace 5% to 40% of Portland cement in concrete mix designs.The production of Portland cement, which involves limestone burning at high temperatures, accounts for a considerable portion of global carbon emissions. Concrete mixtures mitigate carbon footprints and enhance performance and durability by replacing up to 40% of Portland cement with natural pozzolan.Natural Pozzolan and Slag increase calcium silicate hydrate (CSH) formation, which causes the concrete to stiffen and contributes to later age strengths; reduce the heat of hydration, which reduces thermal cracking; mitigate alkali-silica reaction (ASR); mitigate sulfate attack; mitigate efflorescence and increase workability. Natural pozzolans lack hazardous materials, offering an environmentally safe and consistent choice over artificial counterparts.Raw Natural Pozzolans can be purchased at an ex-works cost less than the price of cement. That makes concretes that contain NP a win-win proposition where increased durability and performance are purchased at cost savings versus a straight cement mix.To directly compare NP to cement, current EPDs in the US indicate raw NPs are in the .05 GHGeq range (Greenhouse Gas Equivalent) versus approximately .95 GHGeq for Portland cement. This equates to a 95% reduction in greenhouse gases for the NP compared to the Cement. In other words, for every pound of cement replaced with NP, there is a .95-pound reduction in GHGeq.Suppose the world is to achieve its goals of housing and protecting humanity with durable, sustainable, and more carbon-friendly construction materials. In that case, natural pozzolans must be developed and implemented rapidly to meet the needs.This could be a game-changer for construction projects in Texas, offering sustainable and innovative building materials.MX Pozzolan is a Natural Pozzolan Association (NPA) member.

