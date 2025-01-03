ARCPOINT CLOSES SALE OF OWNERSHIP STAKE IN NON-CORE ASSET

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Greenville, South Carolina , Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCpoint Inc. (TSXV: ARC) (the“ Company ” or“ ARCpoint ”) reports that it has now completed the sale of its 68% share ownership interest in Achieve Behavioral Greenville LLC, (“Achieve”) as originally announced December 30, 2024. In exchange for its ownership interest in Achieve, the Company received cash of US$360,000, plus the settlement of US$120,000 in amounts owing between ARCpoint and the buyers of the Achieve interest, for total consideration of US$480,000.

The Transaction was a Non-Arm's Length Transaction in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. The Transaction also constituted a“related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ( “MI 61-101” ). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the directors of the Company determined that the Transaction was exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 in reliance on the exemptions set forth in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101.

About ARCpoint Inc.

ARCpoint is an innovative US-based health care company that leverages technology along with brick-and-mortar locations to give businesses and individual consumers access to convenient, cost-effective healthcare information and solutions with transparent, up-front pricing, so that they can be proactive and preventative with their health and well-being.

