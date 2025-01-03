MILO Announces Strategic Training Partnership With Combative Firearms Training LLC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Robert McCue, Executive Director at MILOANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MILO Training Solutions, a leader in interactive simulation training for firearms and use-of-force applications, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Combative Firearms Training LLC, a premier provider of tactical firearm training solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance training effectiveness for law enforcement and military personnel by integrating MILO's state-of-the-art simulation and live fire technology with Combative Firearms Training's expert instruction.As both organizations share a commitment to advancing the preparedness of those who protect and serve, this partnership will provide clients with an unparalleled training experience that combines high-fidelity simulation scenarios with real-world tactical instruction. Together, MILO and Combative Firearms Training will deliver comprehensive training programs designed to enhance decision-making skills, situational awareness, and overall proficiency in weapon handling.“I've been a fan of MILO since I first became a use of force and firearms instructor,” said Todd Fletcher, co-owner, and lead instructor for Combative Firearms Training.“By adding MILO's innovative simulation technology, I know that I can bring my students to the next level of mastery in a safe setting. This partnership allows us to blend practical instruction with cutting-edge technology, ensuring our trainees are better prepared for real-world scenarios.”The partnership will kick off with an event at SHOT Show in Las Vegas on January 23rd, featuring the debut of the course Controlling the Chaos: Debriefing Scenario Training Successfully. This class will provide attendees with the opportunity to utilize the MILO Range Simulator to experience realistic, scenario-based training and learn a clear, concise methodology for briefing and debriefing a scenario. Participants will gain insights into how adult learning affects performance and receive valuable tips and techniques to coach students for long-term learning retention. Attendees will also have the chance to engage with expert instructors and experience training scenarios that reinforce critical skills and enhance their tactical readiness.“This collaboration marks a major step in delivering advanced training solutions tailored to the evolving needs of law enforcement and military agencies. With this partnership, MILO users gain access to top-tier tactical expertise precisely when they need it,” said Robert McCue, Executive Director at MILO.About MILOMILO, a division of FAAC Incorporated, is a leading provider of innovative training solutions, dedicated to advancing the field of cognitive training. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on cutting-edge technologies, MILO empowers individuals and organizations to achieve their highest potential.

