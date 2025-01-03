CORE LABORATORIES ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FOURTH QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HOUSTON, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Laboratories (NYSE: "CLB") will host its fourth quarter 2024 conference call for investors and analysts at 7:30 a.m. CST / 8:30 a.m. EST on January 30, 2025.
Larry Bruno, Chairman and CEO, Chris Hill, CFO, and Gwen Gresham, SVP Corporate Development and Investor Relations, will discuss financial and operational results.
An earnings press release will be issued after market close on January 29, 2025 and may be accessed through the Company's website at .
To register for the listen-only webcast, log on to
at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call.
For those not available to listen to the live webcast, a replay and transcript will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call.
For conference call information, please contact Jenna Palfrey at [email protected]
for the dial-in number.
Core Laboratories Inc. ( ) is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products used to optimize petroleum reservoir performance.
The Company has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing province in the world.
SOURCE Core Laboratories Inc
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN03012025003732001241ID1109053396
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.