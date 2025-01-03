CORE LABORATORIES ANNOUNCES TIMING OF FOURTH QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Laboratories (NYSE: "CLB") will host its fourth quarter 2024 call for investors and analysts at 7:30 a.m. CST / 8:30 a.m. EST on January 30, 2025.



Larry Bruno, Chairman and CEO, Chris Hill, CFO, and Gwen Gresham, SVP Corporate Development and Investor Relations, will discuss and operational results.

An press release will be issued after close on January 29, 2025 and may be accessed through the Company's website at .

To register for the listen-only webcast, log on to

at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call.

For those not available to listen to the live webcast, a replay and transcript will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call.

For conference call information, please contact Jenna Palfrey at [email protected]

for the dial-in number.

