PSG Coach Luis Enrique: 'An Eagerly Awaited Qatar Tour'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique answered journalists' questions at a special press organised on the Qatar Airways flight to Doha. He expressed excitement about the upcoming Visit Qatar Tour 2025, highlighting the opportunity to strengthen the team during their visit to Doha. He described the match as an attractive event with great significance and a trophy at stake.

He said: "We're very lucky to be able to go to Doha, it's an opportunity to strengthen the group, to continue to work hard, it's something we want to put to good use for the whole squad. We're going to play this match as if it were at home, because we are at home. It's an attractive game, with a great billing and a trophy to be won. It's a highly anticipated event."

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, President of Paris-Saint Germain, added:“Paris Saint-Germain is so proud to be part of an incredible world-first moment with Qatar Airways. Holding the first-ever live press conference held at 35,000 feet using SpaceX's revolutionary Starlink technology, PSG and Qatar Airways created history together - with innovation and bold new ideas at the heart of our partnership.

“We are also proud to bring the world to Qatar this weekend with the Trophée des Champions Visit Qatar, which starts a fantastic year of global, regional and local sport for Qatar - bringing amazing spectacles to local Qatari sports fans, starting this Sunday with the best players of Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco at the iconic 974 Stadium.”