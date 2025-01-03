IPS Randhir Verma Honoured On Martyrdom Anniversary For Heroic Sacrifice

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhanbad, Jan 3 (IANS) The date January 3, 1991, remains etched in the collective memory of Dhanbad as the day when an extraordinary act of bravery and sacrifice unfolded right at the centre of the city. On this day, IPS officer Randhir Verma, then serving as SP of Dhanbad district, laid down his life to thwart the plans of Khalistani terrorists, ensuring the safety of several lives.

On Friday, a tribute ceremony was held here at the memorial dedicated to this courageous officer. Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, along with several dignitaries, including late Randhir Verma's wife and former MP Rita Verma, joined a large gathering to pay homage. Floral tributes were offered as the crowd remembered his unparalleled dedication to duty.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Gangwar said, "Randhir Verma set the highest standards of duty and patriotism by foiling the bank robbery. His sacrifice inspires generations and reminds us of the paramount importance of duty and love for the nation."

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Khalistani terrorists sought to expand their influence beyond Punjab by targeting financially significant regions. Dhanbad, then a vital hub in Bihar due to its coal wealth, became a target.

On January 3, 1991, a report reached SP Randhir Verma about armed dacoits raiding the Bank of India in Hirapur Binod Market. These were no ordinary robbers but Khalistani terrorists planning a heist to fund their operations.

Without hesitation, Verma, armed only with a pistol, rushed to the scene with a bodyguard. The bank, located on the first floor, was surrounded by terrorists wielding AK-47s. Despite being heavily outnumbered, Verma climbed the stairs and confronted the attackers. In the ensuing exchange of fire, he was struck by a bullet. Even as he fell, Verma managed to shoot and kill one of the terrorists, showing remarkable courage.

During the encounter, another brave soul, Shyamal Chakraborty, an employee of the Indian School of Mines, lost his life, and Verma's bodyguard sustained injuries. Reinforcements from the Dhanbad police soon arrived, killing another terrorist and forcing the remaining assailants to flee.

On the same day, another group of Khalistani terrorists staged an attack in Balrampur, Purulia district, West Bengal. In a fierce police retaliation, all the terrorists were neutralised. Documents recovered from the scene confirmed their association with the Khalistan Commando Force.

For his unmatched valour, Randhir Verma was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, the highest peacetime gallantry award. He became the first civilian officer in India to receive this honour. In 2004, the Government of India further recognised his sacrifice by issuing a postage stamp in his memory.

The Bihar government also renamed the Dhanbad Golf Ground in his honour. A life-size statue of Verma stands proudly at a prominent crossroads in the city, serving as a constant reminder of his heroism. Each year, on his martyrdom day, a special programme is held at the memorial to celebrate his legacy.

Randhir Verma's story is one of unmatched bravery, selflessness, and devotion to duty, inspiring generations to uphold the ideals he lived and died for.