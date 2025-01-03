Bitget Launches PHAUSDT Futures Trading With 75X Leverage

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 3rd, 2025, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce the launch of PHAUSDT futures trading with a maximum leverage of 75x , along with support for futures trading bots. Trading began on December 30, 2024, at 19:50 (UTC+8) .

Users can access PHAUSDT futures trading via the official website or the Bitget APP .

PHAUSDT futures allow users to trade the underlying asset PHA , with USDT as the settlement asset. The tick size for trades is 0.00001 , and trading offers a maximum leverage of 75x . Funding fees are settled every eight hours, and trading is available 24/7 .

Bitget reserves the right to adjust trading parameters, such as tick size, maximum leverage, and maintenance margin rate, depending on market risk conditions.

Bitget offers a variety of futures trading options to suit diverse trading needs:



USDT-M Futures : Trade using USDT for all pairs, enabling multiple currency pairs to share the same account equity, profit, loss, and risks.

Coin-M Futures : Trade directly using cryptocurrency as collateral. USDC-M Futures : Trade with USDC as the settlement asset.

Bitget futures provide high leverage options, innovative trading tools, and advanced features such as futures trading bots, helping users enhance their trading strategies and maximize their potential.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

