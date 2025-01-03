Growth Trends In The $344M Pool Tables Industry, 2025-2030: Customizable And Smart Pool Tables Present Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pool Tables by Type, End-Use - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pool Tables Market grew from USD 244.87 million in 2023 to USD 258.91 million in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 4.98%, reaching USD 344.16 million by 2030.



Market growth drivers include rising consumer leisure spending, popularity of indoor recreational activities, and the influence of billiards sporting events. Latest opportunities include the growing trend of customizable and smart pool tables, which integrate technology for a more interactive experience. To capitalize on these, companies should focus on product differentiation and innovation in digital integration - such as automated scoring systems or AR guidance - for enhanced user interaction.

However, challenges such as the high initial cost of quality pool tables and significant space requirements pose limitations. These factors can deter potential buyers who lack adequate space or financial resources. Furthermore, the market faces competitive pressures from alternative entertainment options like video gaming.

Best areas for innovation include the development of eco-friendly materials and multipurpose designs that require less space, addressing both environmental concerns and space constraints faced by consumers. Additionally, expanding e-commerce retail channels could attract a broader audience.

The pool tables market is competitive and somewhat niche, driven by consumer preferences and economic conditions, necessitating targeted marketing strategies that emphasize the dual entertainment and skill-development aspects of pool.

The report provides a detailed overview of the market, exploring several key areas:

Additionally, the report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

