Hempnewsbreaks Astrotech Corp. (NASDAQ: ASTC) Approved As US Government Vendor, Proprietary TRACER 1000 Listed On GSA

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) , an innovative science and company, and its wholly owned subsidiary, 1st

Detect Corporation, have announced that its TRACER 1000(TM) is now listed in the U.S. General Services Administration (“GSA”) IT Schedule 70, making the company an approved U.S. vendor. The device can be found under Contract No. GS-35F-250GA with SRI Group LLC, Special Item Number

334290.

According to the announcement, IT Schedule 70 is a long-term contract issued to commercial vendors that allows sales to the U.S. government, one of the largest buyers of goods and services in the world. A high-performance laboratory instrument of ruggedized mass spectrometry, 1st Detect's TRACER 1000 can identify traces of explosives and narcotics. The company also announced that 1st Detect has engaged with SRI Group LLC, a distinguished GSA provider headed by John Halinski, the retired deputy administrator of the Transportation Security Administration (“TSA”).“The Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology(TM) drives the breakthrough TRACER 1000, as the first certified Explosives Trace Detection ('ETD') to employ mass spectrometry,” said the company in the press release.“We believe the TRACER 1000 is inexpensive, small and easy to use, with high resolution and near-zero false alarms. The TRACER 1000 is the only mass spectrometry-based ETD to have received European Civil Aviation Conference certification for both checkpoint and cargo security.”

About Astrotech Corp.

Astrotech is an innovative science and technology company that invents, acquires and commercializes technological innovations while building scalable companies to maximize shareholder value. 1st Detect develops, manufactures and sells trace detectors for use in the security and detection market.

