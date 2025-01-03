'I Could Have Also Built A Sheesh Mahal For Myself', PM Modi Takes Swipe At Kejriwal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Friday took a swipe at the ruling AAP in Delhi over the issue of corruption, saying he could have also built a 'Sheesh Mahal' for himself, but for him, the houses for the poor are more important.

"We envision a developed nation where there are permanent homes for everyone," he said, promising another 3,000 new EWS flats in Delhi and a better quality of life.

Sheesh Mahal is a reference made in Delhi circles to the allegedly corruption-riddled renovation of the official residence of AAP leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

PM Modi said this while addressing an event after handing over 1,675 flats to residents of slum clusters in Ashok Vihar in north Delhi and inaugurating a slew of development projects, through remote, including two urban redevelopment projects in the national capital.

In a symbolic gesture, PM Modi handed over keys of the new flats to five couples and called the new homes a reflection of the owners' "new expectations and dreams".

Recalling the 1975 Emergency imposed by then PM Indira Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi said when he went underground during the dark days he used to reside in Ashok Vihar to escape the government's repression.

"Coming to Ashok Vihar today has revived my memories of those days," he said.

Ahead of handing the keys to owners of the flats built in Jailorwala Bagh, PM Modi also interacted with children and women in the courtyard of the multi-storey flats named 'Swabhiman Apartments'.

The PM said during the interaction with the children, "I could see that their dreams were taller than the high-rise apartments."

Calling the beneficiaries of flats as his family members, he said though he has not built a house for himself but has managed to deliver four crore flats to the shelterless in the country.

He said, "I could have also built a Sheesh Mahal but for me, homes for the countrymen are more important." He told the beneficiaries to convey to others that they all will get a pucca house soon.

The residents of the flats showered flower petals on him and thanked him for ensuring facilities like lifts and playgrounds for the residents and the PM encouraged the children to work hard and contribute to the country's march towards Developed India 2047, said a resident.

"Modiji has not only given a roof over our heads but given a new future to our children," said a beneficiary woman.

He earlier visited the Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar with Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal and inspected the facilities in the newly-constructed homes for residents who lived in slums at the same plot till a few years ago.

Before the event, PM Modi took to his X handle, describing it as an important day for Delhi's development. "Today is an important day for Delhi's development. At a programme in Ashok Vihar, will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for a wide range of development works which will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Delhi," he said.

PM Modi said these development activities will inspire growth and learning.

"These endeavours reflect our unwavering commitment to nurturing future generations by empowering them with knowledge, innovation and opportunities in an environment that inspires growth and learning," he said.

Referring to the multi-projects inaugurated on Friday, he said, "The projects include a cutting-edge academic block at the Eastern Campus in Surajmal Vihar, East Delhi, and another at the Western Campus in Dwarka. Additionally, the foundation will be laid for the Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh, designed to embody excellence in education with state-of-the-art facilities."

The inauguration of newly constructed flats in Ashok Vihar marked the completion of the second successful In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The objective of the project is to provide the residents of the JJ clusters in Delhi with a better and healthier living environment equipped with proper amenities and facilities.

For every Rs 25 lakh spent on the construction of a flat by the government, eligible beneficiaries pay less than 7 per cent of the total amount, comprising Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance.

PM Modi also inaugurated two urban redevelopment projects -- the World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar.

The World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar has transformed the area by replacing over 600 dilapidated quarters with state-of-the-art commercial towers, offering around 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space with advanced amenities.

The project incorporates green building practices, with provisions such as a zero-discharge concept, solar energy generation, and rainwater harvesting systems.

The GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar include 28 towers that house over 2,500 residential units, offering modern amenities and efficient use of space. The project's design incorporates rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants, and solar-powered waste compactors encouraging eco-conscious living.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated CBSE's Integrated Office Complex at Dwarka, built at around Rs 300 crore. It includes offices, an auditorium, an advanced data centre, comprehensive water management system among others.

The eco-friendly building has been constructed to high environmental standards and was designed as per Platinum Rating standards of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of three new projects at Delhi University worth over Rs 600 crore. It includes the Eastern Campus at Surajmal Vihar in East Delhi and the Western Campus at Dwarka. It also includes building Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, having state-of-the-art education facilities.