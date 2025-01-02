Let Ruhullah Lead A Protest In Parliament: Omar

Referring to a recent protest by the MP over reservation issues, Omar remarked,“It is good that MP Aga Rahullah protested. Let him lead a similar protest outside Parliament for the restoration of statehood.”

On National MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi joining protests over reservation near his residence in Gupkar, Omar asserted that NC is a democratic party where every member has the right to express their views.

“While we have been accused of being a family party, we are a democracy, and everyone is entitled to their opinion,” Abdullah stated, highlighting the positive changes that have emerged in recent times.

He noted that protests, once deemed illegal, have transformed into a means for citizens to voice their concerns directly to him.

“...People protested and reached my door. We had a meeting afterwards,” he added, referring to the protest near his residence in Gupkar which was joined by Ruhullah.

