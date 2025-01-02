Let Ruhullah Lead A Protest In Parliament: Omar
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed hope that Member of Parliament Syed Aga Rahullah will advocate for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood during the upcoming Parliament session.
Referring to a recent protest by the MP over reservation issues, Omar remarked,“It is good that MP Aga Rahullah protested. Let him lead a similar protest outside Parliament for the restoration of statehood.”
On National conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi joining protests over reservation near his residence in Gupkar, Omar asserted that NC is a democratic party where every member has the right to express their views.
“While we have been accused of being a family party, we are a democracy, and everyone is entitled to their opinion,” Abdullah stated, highlighting the positive changes that have emerged in recent times.
He noted that protests, once deemed illegal, have transformed into a means for citizens to voice their concerns directly to him.
“...People protested and reached my door. We had a meeting afterwards,” he added, referring to the protest near his residence in Gupkar which was joined by Ruhullah.
