Youth Sports Programs Expand In Oakland County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OAKLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Academy of Athletics (NAofA), a leader in youth recreational sports programs, is proud to announce its launch in Oakland County , Michigan. Through dynamic partnerships with local municipalities, parks and recreation departments, and schools, NAofA will provide kids with enriching opportunities to learn, grow, and thrive both on and off the field.Brad McAlear, the Area Captain for Oakland County and a key advocate for youth sports in the region, expressed his excitement about bringing NAofA programs to the community.“We are thrilled to bring the National Academy of Athletics to the kids of Oakland County, MI through our partnerships with local municipalities, parks and recreation departments, and schools,” said McAlear.“Our mission is about more than just sports-it's about creating opportunities, building confidence, and making a positive impact in the lives of children both on and off the field. We are incredibly excited to connect with the kids in this community, support their growth, and help them discover the joy of teamwork, learning, and play.”The National Academy of Athletics' programs focus on inclusivity and accessibility, offering recreational sports activities that emphasize fun, fitness, and personal development. These programs aim to inspire children to stay active while fostering essential life skills such as teamwork, perseverance, and self-confidence.Aaron Locks, Founder and CEO of NAofA shared his praise for McAlear's commitment and dedication.“When someone follows the system we've created, brings consistent passion, and applies their creativity, incredible things happen. Brad faced challenges along the way, but he trusted the process. He is the perfect example of this trifecta, showing how passion, persistence, and creativity lead to extraordinary results. The sky is the limit for Brad!”The launch of NAofA in Oakland County underscores the organization's ongoing commitment to expanding its reach and positively impacting the lives of children across the nation. Parents, schools, and community leaders can look forward to a range of programs designed to encourage healthy habits, active lifestyles, and lifelong learning through sports and recreation.About the National Academy of Athletics:The National Academy of Athletics is a youth sports organization dedicated to transforming young lives through the power of athletics. With a mission to provide accessible, high-quality recreational sports programs, NAofA emphasizes the importance of health, wellness, and life skills development. Since its inception, NAofA has empowered thousands of children to discover the joy of play, build confidence, and cultivate lasting friendships.

Carleigh Boling

National Academy of Athletics

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.