Temu And Shein’S Business Model Challenged By New Mexican Tariffs

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's new year begins with a bold move that could reshape the landscape. On January 1, 2025, the country's tax authority SAT unveiled tariffs targeting Asian imports, potentially disrupting the operations of popular retailers Temu and Shein.



The new policy imposes a 19% duty on goods entering Mexico from countries without international treaties, including China. This measure directly impacts Chinese-based platforms.



These platforms have thrived on low-cost production and tax-free imports of small-value goods. Temu and Shein, known for their ultra-low prices and innovative supply chains, now face a significant challenge to their business models.



These companies have capitalized on de minimis exemptions in various countries, allowing tax-free import of low-priced items. Mexico's new tariffs effectively close this loophole.



The timing of this policy shift is noteworthy, coming just weeks before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Trump has proposed a 25% tariff on imports from both Canada and Mexico, adding another layer of complexity to North American trade relations.





Mexico's Tariff Policy Shift

Mexico's decision reflects broader economic concerns, including an inflation rate exceeding 4%. The Sheinbaum administration aims to protect domestic industries and combat tax evasion through these measures.



In late 2024, authorities closed a commercial building in Mexico City selling illegal imports and seized 2 million pirated goods nationwide. This tariff adjustment could have far-reaching implications beyond Temu and Shein.



Smaller e-commerce enterprises may struggle to absorb the increased costs, potentially leveling the playing field for domestic retailers. Additionally, the new regulations might impact Mexico's IMMEX program, which has allowed foreign companies to import goods tax-free for manufacturing purposes.



As global trade dynamics evolve, Mexico's tariff policy represents a significant shift. This change could have ripple effects across the e-commerce sector, consumer markets, and international trade relations.

