Paris Saint-Germain Hosts Historic In-Flight“PSG Live” Press Conference Aboard Qatar Airways With Starlink Technology

Doha, Qatar: Paris Saint-Germain made history today by hosting their first-ever live show at 35,000 feet, onboard the flight carrying the team to Qatar for the Trophée des Champions Visit Qatar.

This landmark event, powered by Qatar Airways and featuring SpaceX's revolutionary Starlink technology, delivered ultra-fast, uninterrupted Wi-Fi connectivity which enabled Paris Saint-Germain to offer an incredible experience to fans around the world.

The live show offered fans exclusive insights into the Visit Qatar Tour 2025 and the Trophée des Champions Visit Qatar. Through seamless connectivity provided by Starlink, viewers tuned in to hear directly from PSG captain Marquinhos, while select journalists on the ground conducted live interviews with coach Luis Enrique.

This event marked a groundbreaking moment in sports broadcasting, showcasing innovation at new heights.

Paris Saint-Germain and Qatar Airways continue to push the boundaries of innovation to bring fans closer to the action like never before-right from the skies.

Thanks to Starlink's low-earth orbit satellite network, passengers on this Qatar Airways x PSG flight experienced high-speed, low-latency internet, enabling the entire PSG team to stay connected, stream content, and participate in this "PSG live" event with ease.

Qatar Airways, named the World's Best Airline by Skytrax in 2024, is the first in the MENA region to offer this innovative technology. After equipping 15 Boeing 777 aircraft by the end of 2024, the airline plans to integrate Starlink across its entire Boeing 777 fleet by 2025, followed by the Airbus A350 fleet in summer 2025.

As an industry leader in advanced technology, Qatar Airways offers passengers complimentary gate-to-gate Wi-Fi, ensuring seamless connectivity throughout their journey.

This partnership with Starlink not only enhances the travel experience but also allows Paris Saint-Germain to stay connected with its global fanbase by delivering exclusive content, products, and immersive experiences in real-time.

With Qatar Airways' extensive network of over 170 destinations, PSG fans and sports enthusiasts can remain closer to their team, enjoying unparalleled access to events and updates, all from the comfort of their flight.