This year's stunning creation celebrates the dairy industry's rich traditions and groundbreaking environmental innovations. The sculpture features a life-sized dairy cow alongside a methane digester - a powerful system - set against a Pennsylvania backdrop, with a vibrant cityscape nestled in the distance.

"Cows are truly superheroes," said dairy Kacie Hershey of Ar-Joy Farms in Cochranville, Pennsylvania. "They not only produce nutritious milk that nourishes us, but they also upcycle food scraps, enrich soil, and, with digesters, turn their waste into renewable energy. It's a marvel of nature and ingenuity!"

Renowned artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, spent several weeks crafting this masterpiece using over 1,000 pounds of butter generously donated by Land O'Lakes in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

"We're honored to bring the story of Pennsylvania's dairy farmers to life through butter," said Jim Victor. "This sculpture celebrates the incredible dedication and creativity of farmers who feed our communities and champion sustainability," added Marie Pelton. "Creating art that highlights agriculture's vital role in our lives is truly a labor of love."

The butter sculpture is proudly displayed in the Main Hall of the Pennsylvania Farm Show, where it is expected to attract half a million visitors during its eight-day run from January 4th to January 11th. After the Farm Show concludes, the butter will embark on its own sustainability journey-recycled at Reinford Farms in Juniata County and converted into renewable energy through the farm's methane digester.

