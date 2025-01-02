Technological Innovation Of Advanced Drone Systems Playing Integral Role In Strengthening Military Defense Operations - Financial News Media

(MENAFN- News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

Palm Beach, FL – January 2, 2025 – The global military drone is an active market around the world. Recent reports show that the growth is predicted to continue to grow through 2030. One report say that the degree of innovation in the market is high. This is driven by continuous advancements in artificial intelligence, sensor technologies, and autonomous systems, which are significantly enhancing the capabilities of military drones. Furthermore, the ongoing development of swarm technologies and counter-drone measures highlights the dynamic and cutting-edge nature of this market, as militaries worldwide invest heavily in R&D to maintain strategic and technological superiority. The level of mergers and acquisitions in the market is high.“This is primarily due to the strategic need for companies to enhance their technological capabilities and expand their product portfolios to remain competitive. Larger defense contractors are actively acquiring innovative startups and specialized firms to gain access to cutting-edge drone technologies, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing processes. The market has a high level of end user concentration. This is because the primary users of military drones are national defense and security agencies, which constitute a relatively small and specialized customer base. These agencies often have significant purchasing power and specific requirements, leading to a concentrated market where a few key customers dominate demand. In addition, the high costs and complex procurement processes associated with military drones further limit the number of end users, reinforcing the high concentration in this market.” Active Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS).





The article concluded:“The military drone market in the U.S. is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 12% from 2024 to 2030. Due to the country's commitment to advancing its defense capabilities and integrating cutting-edge technologies into its military operations, the U.S. military's substantial investment in research and development, coupled with its focus on enhancing operational efficiency and maintaining technological superiority, drives high demand for sophisticated unmanned systems. The military drone market in the Europe region is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 12% from 2024 to 2030 owing to the region's commitment to enhancing its defense capabilities and addressing emerging security threats through advanced technologies. The collaborative defense initiatives, such as joint European defense programs and NATO partnerships, alongside growing defense budgets and a focus on technological innovation, are key factors contributing to the strong growth of the market in Europe.”





ZenaTech Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZENA) Opens a Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Drone Testing Facility in Turkey for US Defense and NATO-Destined ZenaDrone 1000 Drones – ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (“ZenaTech”), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone solutions driven by Quantum Computing, Drones as a Service, and enterprise SaaS, announces that it has signed a lease to open a Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone testing facility in Turkey. The facility will serve as a product testing site for its subsidiary ZenaDrone's ZenaDrone 1000 model drones designed for the US Defense Branches and NATO. The testing facility will be fully set up and operational during the first quarter of 2025.





“Having a testing facility in Turkey will accelerate the development of our US Defense and NATO models of the ZenaDrone 1000. Importantly it will help to advance our AI drone swarm solutions and the Drone Command Center hub at the heart of missions. Turkey is a favorable European location for experimental drone testing and known for its defense industry innovation and we are grateful to be collaborating there,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.





The company will test defense drone applications including ISRT (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Targeting), logistics and transportation, and other applications over wide distances beyond an operator's line of sight. The company will also design and test its Drone Command Center, a mobile room that manages the computers, controls, and communications for multiple drones flying at one time, which it intends to file a patent for in the first quarter of 2025. The site is expected to help provide additional testing and readiness for future US FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) licensing applications.





A drone command center is a centralized facility or mobile room used to monitor, control, and manage the operations of multiple drones or AI drone swarms in real-time. It acts as the operational hub where drone missions are planned, executed, and monitored, ensuring that drones are collecting data and performing their tasks safely, efficiently, and within regulatory guidelines.





A drone swarm is a group of autonomous drones that work together, coordinated by algorithms, to perform tasks with dramatically improved speed, efficiency, and coverage. ZenaTech previously announced the Sky Traffic project where ZenaDrone teams will be working on applications for drone swarms, also utilizing Quantum Computing, which will include border control and perimeter security military applications.





ZenaDrone previously completed paid trials with both the US Air Force and US Naval Research using its drones for carrying critical cargo - such as blood - in the field. ZenaDrone plans to manufacture and assemble its US Department of Defense (DoD) drones in Phoenix, Arizona.





The ZenaDrone 1000 is an autonomous drone, in a quadcopter design with eight rotors, and is considered a medium-sized drone, roughly the size of a boardroom table. It is designed for stable flight, maneuverability, heavy lift capabilities, incorporating innovative software technology, AI, sensors, and purpose-built attachments, along with compact and rugged hardware engineered for industrial and defense use.





ZenaDrone solutions for the US military must be NDAA (National Defense Administration Act) compliant, a requirement with strict drone cybersecurity and country of origin specifications, including chipsets, cameras, and components, which excludes a set list of Chinese manufacturers. The company previously announced that its supply chain is NDAA-compliant.





The company has also previously announced that it plans to apply for Green UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) followed by Blue UAS certification. The Blue UAS program is a stringent government-approved supplier list of drone companies that wish to do business with the US DoD. The Green UAS program is essentially the same as the Blue UAS program, only it is a more streamlined and faster certification process without the country of origin specifications. Continued... Read this full release by visiting:





AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) recently reported financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended October 26, 2024. “AeroVironment continues to deliver strong results, including record second-quarter revenue along with a healthy funded backlog that is 25% higher than the prior quarter,” said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment chairman, president and chief executive officer.“Key wins from our Loitering Munition Systems segment continue to drive growth for the company.





“We expect our proposed acquisition of BlueHalo to further advance our growth opportunities with a highly complementary portfolio of products, customers and capabilities in key defense space and intelligence sectors and establish AeroVironment as the next generation defense technology company for our customers. We look forward to continued momentum beyond fiscal year 2025.”





Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) , a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, recently announced that it has received an official request from Ukraine's State Special Transport Service (SSTS) to secure $5 Million for the purchase up to 50 (fifty) Safe Pro AI Powered Drone Demining packages for its trained units. Ukraine's SSTS is an organization of over 20,000 staff with over 5,000 trained deminers with a mission similar to that of the US Army Corps of Engineers who are currently collaborating and sharing their knowledge of large-scale reconstruction projects. To view a video and learn more about Ukraine's SSTS mission and their organization click here.





The Safe Pro AI Drone Demining Packages are designed to significantly increase efficiency and safety during the performance of demining tasks and to facilitate the survey of terrain for planning and construction projects. Designed in collaboration with SSTS as a turnkey system, these packages can support demining survey teams utilizing the Company's patented SpotlightAITM threat detection platform with integrated 2D/3D mapping. Each package also includes an array of standardized demining hardware, ballistic protection gear, as well as multiple, commercially available survey drones, vehicle, spare parts and power supplies. Safe Pro is engaging with Government Lobbyists, prime contractors and stakeholders to facilitate the purchase of the demining packages.





Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) recently announced that it will webcast live its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings results conference call (listen-only mode) on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 at 11 a.m. ET. James Taiclet, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Jay Malave, chief financial officer; and Maria Ricciardone, vice president, Treasurer and Investor Relations, will discuss fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions. Fourth quarter and full year 2024 results will be published prior to the market opening on Jan. 28.





The live webcast will be available at and the accompanying presentation slides and relevant financial charts will also be available on the same website prior to market open. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available through Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025 at , and a podcast will be available here.





Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a technology company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, recently announced that it was awarded a $6.5 million, single award contract by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to provide flight testing for hypersonic research supporting future weapon systems. The two-year contract which began in August 2023 includes flight tests to develop, characterize, and validate critical hypersonic components for technology maturation and risk reduction.





The contract was awarded by the DARPA Defense Sciences Office (DSO) and supports their mission of creating the next generation of scientific discoveries and fueling innovation by leaning forward to expand the art of the possible. During program execution, Kratos is leveraging flight proven, affordable hypersonic test beds and sounding rocket-based launch vehicles to fulfill various flight experiment requirements and validate modeling and simulation (M&S) tools rapidly and affordably for future hypersonic flight testing.





