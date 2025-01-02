Morris County Chamber Panel To Discuss Investing In The Future Of Morris County Jan. 16

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Robert Peake - Atlantic System

Tony Iacono - County College of Morris

Deena Leary - County of Morris

Investment in in education, health care, and infrastructure sectors promise to significantly impact that county's growth and innovation.

- Meghan Hunscher

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Morris County Chamber of Commerce will soon host a panel discussion featuring representatives from County College of Morris, Atlantic Health System and the County of Morris, discussing future investment in Morris County's education, health care, legal and infrastructure sectors that promise to significantly impact that county's growth and innovation. The event is being held Thursday, Jan. 16, 8:30-11:00 a.m., at the Park Avenue Club in Florham Park and is open to both chamber members and non-members alike.

“Strategic investment in Morris County's education, health care and infrastructure sectors will play a vital role in shaping the county's future economy, business outlook and quality of life for residents,” said Meghan Hunscher, chamber president.“Whether you are a business leader, educator, health care professional or resident, this is a chance to learn about the projects that will shape our community for years to come.”

The panel discussion will feature Tony Iacono, president of the County College of Morris; Deena Leary, Morris County Administrator; Robert Peake, vice president of facilities, management and real estate at Atlantic Health System; and Hunscher, who also serves as president of the Morris County Economic Development Corp., a division of the chamber.

You can learn more and register at .

About the Morris County Chamber of Commerce

The Morris County Chamber of Commerce has more than 675 member organizations that range from entrepreneurs and small businesses to large corporations and Fortune 500 companies. The chamber's mission is to collaboratively advance the interests of its members to champion a thriving business and community environment. The chamber's many events, meetings and seminars provide a platform for its members to connect, collaborate, learn and succeed. The chamber is dedicated to the advancement of Morris County's businesses and community by providing services, information and advocacy to support the success of its member organizations. They are headquartered in Florham Park.

Colette Moran

Morris County Chamber of Commerce

+1 973-210-6083

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.