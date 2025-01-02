R3 Medical Training Announces MSK Spine Ultrasound Course For 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MSK Spine Ultrasound Course

R3 Medical Training announced its first MSK Spine Ultrasound Training Course for 2025. The CME spinal ultrasound course involves lumbar, thoracic and SI joints.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- R3 Medical Training announced its first MSK Spine Ultrasound Training Course set for 2025. The CME Accredited spinal ultrasound course will teach attendees how to inject lumbar and thoracic facets along with medical branch blocks. In addition, sacroiliac anatomy and injections will be presented.

Attendees will learn anatomy, diagnostic ultrasound evaluation and interventional techniques with real patients who receive procedures. The hands on nature of the course will allow attendees to cement the skillset much better than simply working on cadavers or seeing it on a screen.

In this two day CME accredited (16 hours) MSK Spinal Ultrasound Course, providers will learn how to perform spine injections under ultrasound guidance. R3 Medical Training's expert faculty will teach attendees how to evaluate patients with back pain, and then supervise procedures with real patients in a hands on setting. Each attendee receives a free procedure as well.

In addition, as providers incorporate orthobiologics into their practices, it is imperative to understand what these tissue products are and how they fit into procedure regimens. This course includes comprehensive information on the orthobiologics as well.

Most providers are uncomfortable with performing facet or sacroiliac injections when image guidance isn't incorporated. And a C-arm involves a large investment for both equipment and the procedure room. Thankfully, ultrasound image guidance is very accurate for thoracic, lumbar and sacroiliac joint injections. It's cost effective, portable and does not involve radiation.

According to R3 Medical Training CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "It's a common misconception that C-arm is necessary for spinal and SI joint injections. Well, spine ultrasound is accurate and very safe! It's a fantastic skillset to gain, and R3's hands on MSK Spine Ultrasound Injection Training Course is the first of its kind."

The first day consists of didactic sessions on anatomy, diagnostic ultrasound evaluation, pathology diagnosis and interventional techniques on real patients using orthobiologics under the direct supervision of R3's expert faculty.

R3 Medical Training has been offering MSK Ultrasound Injection Training Courses for years, routinely receiving five star reviews for the hands on nature of the experience. In addition, each attendee receives a free orthobiologics procedure. Attendees will also receive presentations on orthobiologic options for patient care. These presentations are part of R3's stem cell training course , so providers receive much needed knowledge on that too.

For those interested in the MSK Spine Ultrasound Training Course, registration can be achieved online or by calling (888) 998-6343.

