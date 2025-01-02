Jumbula Launches Smugmug Integration To Enable Photo Sharing With Users

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Seamless photo sharing for parents with secure access to camp highlights.

Quick setup for admins to securely share photos with families.

Jumbula introduces SmugMug Integration, offering program operators a seamless way to share photos with families.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jumbula, a provider of registration , payment, and management for classes and camps, is thrilled to announce the launch of its SmugMug Integration. This new feature enables program administrators to seamlessly organize and securely share photo galleries with families, giving parents a convenient way to view and download high-quality images of their children's activities directly through the My Jumbula app .Why This Feature is EssentialManaging and sharing photos from camps, after-school classes, and sports programs has traditionally been time-consuming, requiring administrators to manually sort, organize, and distribute images. The SmugMug Integration eliminates these challenges by allowing administrators to upload, organize, and share entire galleries effortlessly, all while ensuring privacy and security.“The SmugMug photo-sharing integration is a game-changer for our users, providing a seamless and secure way to share cherished memories with families,” said Ignacio Carranza, VP of Sales and Marketing at Jumbula.“It not only enhances the parent experience by making it effortless to view and download photos from camps and classes, but also creates a new revenue stream for administrators. This marks another step in our mission to help businesses thrive while fostering stronger connections with families.”“SmugMug is excited to join forces with Jumbula to tackle a key challenge for program operators,” said Kiran Lachumanna, VP of Global Sales & Partnerships at SmugMug & Flickr.“Together, we're delivering a solution that empowers providers to safely and effortlessly share priceless memories of kids' experiences with their parents. Plus, with options for tangible prints, this partnership not only preserves treasured moments but also creates a new revenue stream for program operators.”Key Features- Centralized Photo Management: Upload, organize, and share photos all in one place.- Secure Sharing: Families access photos directly through the My Jumbula app, ensuring privacy and convenience.- Mobile-Friendly: Parents can view and download images from their mobile devices anytime.- Easy Setup: Administrators can activate the feature quickly via the Jumbula Admin Dashboard.The SmugMug Integration is now available to all Jumbula users. Administrators can enable the feature in their dashboard, and families can begin enjoying organized, secure photo access immediately.About SmugMugSmugMug is a premium photo-sharing and hosting service trusted by professionals and families worldwide. The platform empowers users to securely upload, organize, and share high-quality photos and videos with ease. With advanced privacy controls and customizable galleries, SmugMug offers businesses and organizations an efficient way to manage their media. In addition to its hosting capabilities, SmugMug enables the sale of digital and print media, making it an ideal solution for both amateur and professional photographers. To learn more, visit .About JumbulaFounded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration and payment systems for camps and classes. Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many markets, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religious schools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit .

Ignacio Carranza

Jumbula

+1 650-502-0350

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.