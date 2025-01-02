The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the halal empty capsuless market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products, solutions, key strategies, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements. New launches, collaborations and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the halal empty capsules market.

Increased demand for halal certified products among the end users for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications is giving momentum to the market growth. Furthermore, increased investment by key market players in producing halal empty capsules to meet the needs of both local and international markets is further projecting the market growth.

The gelatin halal empty capsules segment accounted for the largest share in 2023.

On the basis of type, the halal empty capsules market is further segmented into gelatin and non-gelatin. The gelatin segment dominated the market in 2023, owing to affordability, diversified use and ease of production. Non-gelatin segment is anticipated to grow at significant CAGR due to growing demand for vegetarian and vegan product, availability of halal-certified non-gelatin capsules and favourable regulatory support for non-gelatin capsules.

By end user, pharmaceutical industry segment accounted for the largest share in the halal empty capsules market.

The end user segment in the halal empty capsules market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, Nutraceutical Industry and other end users. The pharmaceutical industry dominated the segment owing to shift of pharmaceutical manufacturers towards halal-certified capsules production to capture a regions/ customer across the globe.

Nutraceutical Industry is likely to rapidly due to various factors such as rise in demand for halal-certified supplements and dietary requirements. Furthermore, non-gelatin capsules made from materials such as hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) and pullulan are gaining popularity, as they offer suitable alternatives for vegetarians and vegans this is one of the major element likely to upsurge the market growth.

North America: the largest share of the halal empty capsules market

By region, the market is segment into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the halal empty capsules market in 2023 and likely continue dominance during the forecast period. Presence of dominant market players in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies in the region, strong base of halal empty capsules manufacturers such as Capsugel (Lonza), Qualicaps, and ACG are some of the prominent factors acerating market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Lonza (Switzerland), ACG (India), Qualicaps (Roquette Freres) (US), Suheung Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Shanxi Guangsheng Capsule Limited (China), CapsCanada (Lyfe Group) (US), HealthCaps India (India), Nector LifeSciences Ltd. (India), Erawat Pharma Limited (India), Qingdao Yiqing Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China), Fortcaps Healthcare Ltd. (India), Sunil Healthcare (India), and Natural Capsules Limited (India) and SaviourCaps (India) are some of the major players operating in the halal empty capsules market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Analysis of key drivers (increased demand for halal-certified products in pharmaceutical & nutraceutical industry, customer shift towards clean labels & ethical products), restraints (limited availability of halal-certified raw materials), opportunities (rising demand for non-gelatin/vegetarian capsule) and Challenges (stringent and varying halal certification requirements) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies in capsules manufacturing, research and development activities, and new product launches in the halal empty capsules market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the halal empty capsules market

Key Attributes:

