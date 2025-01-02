Revolutionary Evtol Aircraft Poised To Transform Urban Air Mobility And Defense Sectors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eVTOL in Aerospace & Defense - Aerospace Defense & Security" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft are a variety of aircraft types that utilize electric power to hover, fly, take off, and land vertically. Driven primarily by a growing demand for urban air mobility or 'air taxis' to proliferate short-range air in congested cities, this has seen growing interest since the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) published the 'Puffin Papers' in 2009 and 2010. This concept design demonstrated the ability to fly a single-person craft with a Lithium-iron-phosphate battery, and since then there has been a wave of start-ups seeking venture financing, investment from transport companies such as Uber and United Airlines, and established names in the aerospace world launching their own projects or collaborating with smaller firms.

The eVTOL market has seen rapid growth with over 500 designs publicized since 2011. NASA anticipates that in the near to mid-term, the potential of electric aircraft for large, international commercial aviation lies with hybrid-electric propulsion due to the limitations of contemporary batteries. However, within that same timeframe, it is expected that small, all-electric eVTOL aircraft will become a reality for short-range commercial air travel, business aviation, emergency service, cargo, and potential military applications.

There is competitive development in battery chemistry and technology to produce viable efficiency to provide routine and frequent service for passenger travel, and an emerging regulatory regime will soon come to better define the future of the eVTOL sector.

Key Report Highlights



Overview of eVTOL technologies

Studies of emerging trends and their broader impact on the market. Analysis of the various military and civilian eVTOL technologies programs currently under development, their history, and projections on future development initiatives.

Report Scope



The key technology and commercialisation challenges that the eVTOL industry is facing

The investment opportunities for prime contractors, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole eVTOL value chain are covered. Highlights from the range of different sustainability programs currently being undertaken by various defense and aerospace companies.

Reasons to Buy



Determine potential investment companies based on trend analysis and market projections.

Gaining an understanding of the market challenges and opportunities surrounding the eVTOL theme. Understanding how spending on eVTOL will fit into the overall market and which spending areas are being prioritized.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Technology Briefing

Electric propulsion

Batteries

Hydrogen power

eVTOL design types

Avionics & autonomous flight

Trends

Challenges

Regulation & certification

Industry Analysis

Civil aerospace use cases

Military Interest & Investment

eVTOL Timeline

Value Chain

Electric propulsion

Batteries

Aerostructures

Artificial intelligence

Avionics & semiconductors

Ground infrastructure

Companies

Detailed case studies

Leading eVTOL adopters in aerospace & defense

Notable eVTOL manufacturers

Specialist eVTOL vendors in aerospace & defense

Sector Scorecards Defense sector scorecard

Company Coverage:



Joby

Vertical Aerospace

Lilium

Avalon

United Airlines

Virgin Atlanitc

Uber

ADAX Luftrettung

BAE

Thales Saab

