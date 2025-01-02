Madras HC Quashes Criminal Complaint Against VCK Leader Thol Thirumavalavan

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 2 (IANS) The Madras High Court has quashed a criminal case against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and Member of Parliament Thol Thirumavalavan, in a case alleging the degradation of Indian women, particularly Hindu women.

A single-judge bench, led by Justice P. Velmurugan, on Thursday quashed the complaint, observing that Thirumavalavan's remarks were based on what was written in the Manusmriti, an ancient text, and were neither his invention nor a created speech. The judge stated that Thirumavalavan had referred specifically to the Manusmriti and that the allegations against him did not constitute any offense under the law.

The case stemmed from a complaint by V. Vedha alias Dhamodharan, who alleged that Thirumavalavan, during a conference on Periyar and Indian Politics on September 27, 2020, made remarks that degraded the reputation of Hindu women. The speech was later aired on the YouTube channel Periyar.

Vedha alleged that Thirumavalavan's comments, referencing how women are portrayed in the Manusmriti, humiliated Hindu women and lowered their image. As a member of a Hindu family, Vedha stated that he felt humiliated.

Following the complaint, the Judicial Magistrate of Peraiyur in Madurai took cognizance of the case and summoned Thirumavalavan. However, the VCK leader moved the High Court seeking to quash the case.

In his defense, Thirumavalavan submitted that he had no intention of degrading the reputation of women, particularly Hindu women and that his remarks were a direct quote from the Manusmriti.

During the speech, Thirumavalavan reportedly stated that women were“belittled and treated badly” according to Hindu Dharma, citing the text's portrayal of women as being created in a subordinate role.

The Manusmriti, often regarded as an ancient code of conduct, has been criticized by sections of society for its regressive views on gender and caste. The court, finding no evidence of malintent or personal invention in Thirumavalavan's speech, dismissed the case.