DIRTOPIA, The Ultimate Dirt Challenge For Mountain Bikers And Trail Runners Lands In Dubai

Over AED 60,000 in prize money is up for grabs in the event presented by Oakley, Garmin, and ASICS, along with finisher goodies and exciting lucky draw prizes Family fun guaranteed, with free entry for spectators plus a vibrant race village featuring a kids' zone, live music, a swimming pool, food, and beverage stalls, and plenty of kids-friendly activities





Dubai, UAE; January 2, 2025:

The new year opens with a unique and exciting endurance challenge in Dubai. The city's mountain bikers and trail runners can unleash their inner adventurers at DIRTOPIA, the ultimate endurance challenge taking place on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at the iconic Emirates 7's Rugby Stadium. Presented by Oakley, Garmin and ASICS, this adrenaline-pumping event promises an unforgettable day for athletes, families, and spectators alike in perfect outdoor weather conditions.

Collin Allin, Oakley META Sports Channel Manager & GCC BBM

said: 'This is more than just a race – DIRTOPIA celebrates the spirit of adventure, community, and endurance. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or cheering from the sidelines, we invite you for an event filled with fun and camaraderie. We hope people will seize the day to connect, have fun, and make some memories.'

Designed for athletes of all levels, DIRTOPIA offers two challenges and participants can choose one: a mountain bike course or a mixed terrain run. Participants can test their limits in the 6-Hour Challenge to see how many laps they can complete, whether going solo or teaming up with friends. The one with the most laps completed wins.

Early bird registration is available for the first 100 participants and includes a technical t-shirt and finisher rewards. With over AED 60,000 in prize money up for grabs, along with finisher rewards and lucky draw prizes, there's plenty of excitement in store for both competitors and spectators.

Spectators enjoy free entry, making DIRTOPIA an accessible and inclusive gathering for runners, cyclists, triathletes, and their friends and families. Fun for the whole family is assured at the vibrant race village, featuring a kids' zone, a swimming pool, and activities such as live music, food stalls and licensed venues.