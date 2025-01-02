Comprehensive Report On Microscopy Trends: Innovations, Market Growth, And Opportunities
The Global Microscopy Market was valued at USD 9.7 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 13.3 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.60%.
The scope of this study encompasses an analysis of the global microscopy market. The Research evaluates it based on product type, which includes microscope types and accessories and supplies. The market is also analyzed based on application. The Research determines the current market status in each segment, examines its impact on future needs and presents growth forecasts over the next five years.
The report provides a detailed analysis of the market's drivers, restraints and opportunities. It includes the company profiles of the key players with detailed information regarding their business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. The report also provides detailed information on this market, emerging technologies, new developments, patent analysis, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) development and investment outlook and deals.
Report Scope:
61 data tables and 41 additional tables An up-to-date overview of the global markets for microscopy Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029 Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, application, end user, and geographic region Coverage of technologies involved in optical (light) microscopes, electron microscopes, scanning probe microscopes, and other types (e.g., focused ion beam, confocal) A look at the key market drivers and restraints that will shape the market for microscopy over the next five years (2024-2029) A discussion on ESG challenges and practices of the industry Assessment of the vendor landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, product launches, and other strategic developments Profiles of the leading market vendors, including Danaher, Carl Zeiss, Nikon, and Olympus
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 137
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $9.7 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $13.3 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.6%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Brief History of Microscopy Microscope Types Optical Microscope Charged Particle or Electron Microscope Scanning Probe Microscopes
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Technological Advances Increasing Investments in Research and Development Market Restraints
High Cost of Instruments Lack of Skilled Professionals Opportunities in the Market
Increasing Demand in Emerging Countries Increasing Demand for Digital Microscopy
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Emerging Technologies Super-Resolution Microscopy Expansion Microscopy Scanning Helium Microscopy Rapid Autofocus via Pupil-split Image Phase Detection Live-Cell Imaging Microscopy Impact of Artificial Intelligence in Microscopy
Chapter 5 Patent Analysis
Patent Analysis Optical Microscopes Charged Particle Microscopes Scanning Probe Microscopes
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
Microscopy Market by Product
Optical Microscopes Charged Particle Microscopes Scanning Probe Microscopes Market for Accessories and Supplies Microscopy Market by Application
Clinical Diagnostics Drug Discovery and Development Pharma-Biopharma Manufacturing Applications Other Applications Microscopy Market by End User
Academic and Research Institutions Pharma-Biotechnology Companies and Contract Research Organizations Clinical Laboratory and Hospitals Other End Users Microscopy Market by Region
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
Strategic Initiatives Competitive Landscape Company Share Analysis
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Microscopy Market: An ESG Perspective
Introduction to Environmental, Social and Governance Sustainability in Microscopy Industry: An ESG Perspective Environmental Initiatives Social and Governance Initiatives Governance Initiatives ESG Risk Ratings
Company Profiles
Bruker Carl Zeiss Danaher Hitachi Jeol Nikon Olympus Oxford Instruments Shimadzu Thermo Fisher Scientific
