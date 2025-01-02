عربي


Comprehensive Report On Microscopy Trends: Innovations, Market Growth, And Opportunities


1/2/2025 4:31:29 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Microscopy market to Reach $13.3 Billion by 2029: Key Drivers and industry Insights

Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microscopy: Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Microscopy Market was valued at USD 9.7 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 13.3 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.60%.
The scope of this study encompasses an analysis of the global microscopy market. The Research evaluates it based on product type, which includes microscope types and accessories and supplies. The market is also analyzed based on application. The Research determines the current market status in each segment, examines its impact on future needs and presents growth forecasts over the next five years.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market's drivers, restraints and opportunities. It includes the company profiles of the key players with detailed information regarding their business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. The report also provides detailed information on this market, emerging technologies, new developments, patent analysis, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) development and investment outlook and deals.


Report Scope:

  • 61 data tables and 41 additional tables
  • An up-to-date overview of the global markets for microscopy
  • Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
  • Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, application, end user, and geographic region
  • Coverage of technologies involved in optical (light) microscopes, electron microscopes, scanning probe microscopes, and other types (e.g., focused ion beam, confocal)
  • A look at the key market drivers and restraints that will shape the market for microscopy over the next five years (2024-2029)
  • A discussion on ESG challenges and practices of the industry
  • Assessment of the vendor landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews
  • Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, product launches, and other strategic developments
  • Profiles of the leading market vendors, including Danaher, Carl Zeiss, Nikon, and Olympus

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 137
Forecast Period 2024 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.7 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $13.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary

  • Market Outlook
  • Scope of Report
  • Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

  • Brief History of Microscopy
  • Microscope Types
  • Optical Microscope
  • Charged Particle or Electron Microscope
  • Scanning Probe Microscopes

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
    • Technological Advances
    • Increasing Investments in Research and Development
  • Market Restraints
    • High Cost of Instruments
    • Lack of Skilled Professionals
  • Opportunities in the Market
    • Increasing Demand in Emerging Countries
    • Increasing Demand for Digital Microscopy

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

  • Emerging Technologies
  • Super-Resolution Microscopy
  • Expansion Microscopy
  • Scanning Helium Microscopy
  • Rapid Autofocus via Pupil-split Image Phase Detection
  • Live-Cell Imaging Microscopy
  • Impact of Artificial Intelligence in Microscopy

Chapter 5 Patent Analysis

  • Patent Analysis
  • Optical Microscopes
  • Charged Particle Microscopes
  • Scanning Probe Microscopes

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Microscopy Market by Product
    • Optical Microscopes
    • Charged Particle Microscopes
    • Scanning Probe Microscopes
    • Market for Accessories and Supplies
  • Microscopy Market by Application
    • Clinical Diagnostics
    • Drug Discovery and Development
    • Pharma-Biopharma Manufacturing Applications
    • Other Applications
  • Microscopy Market by End User
    • Academic and Research Institutions
    • Pharma-Biotechnology Companies and Contract Research Organizations
    • Clinical Laboratory and Hospitals
    • Other End Users
  • Microscopy Market by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

  • Strategic Initiatives
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Company Share Analysis

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Microscopy Market: An ESG Perspective

  • Introduction to Environmental, Social and Governance
  • Sustainability in Microscopy Industry: An ESG Perspective
  • Environmental Initiatives
  • Social and Governance Initiatives
  • Governance Initiatives
  • ESG Risk Ratings

Company Profiles

  • Bruker
  • Carl Zeiss
  • Danaher
  • Hitachi
  • Jeol
  • Nikon
  • Olympus
  • Oxford Instruments
  • Shimadzu
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

Attachment

  • Global Microscopy Market
