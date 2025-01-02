India launches first space docking mission with domestic-built rocket

(MENAFN) In an effort to become the fourth nation to accomplish the cutting-edge technological feat, India launched its first space docking mission on Monday using a rocket built in India.



At 1630 GMT, the Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) "workhorse" PSLV rocket launched the mission, named Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The spacecraft reached an altitude of around 470 kilometers (292 miles) after about 15 minutes, at which point the mission director declared the launch successful.



Future space initiatives, such as satellite maintenance and the functioning of the nation's intended space station, are thought to depend heavily on the mission.



When several rocket launches are necessary to accomplish common mission goals, in-space docking technology becomes essential.



Two tiny spacecraft, each weighing roughly 220 kilos, will be launched into a 470-kilometer circular orbit as part of the Indian mission. Additionally, it will show how electricity may be transferred between the docked spacecraft, which is essential for applications like cargo operations after undocking, in-space robotics, and composite spacecraft control.



