2024 Saw Politics, Culture And Business Connect On CGTN Europe

'From Bristol to Beijing' - The Award Winning Short Film

Leaders Lounge

Surviving

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- exchanges between Europe and China stepped up to the highest level in 2024 with the prime ministers of Spain, Italy, Hungary, and Norway all heading to Beijing following a groundbreaking visit to Europe by Xi Jinping.CGTN Europe has provided unparalleled breaking news reporting, context, and analysis around those events, going behind the headlines to explore the state of relations.The internationally-recognized Bridge Builders series was extended to profile French figures who have built links to the East. Breaking champion and Chinese national coach Mounir Biba told of his journey to personal stardom and his hopes to create a winning team at the Paris Olympics; Pascal Lamy recalled how China has developed since it was admitted to the World Trade Organization under his directorship; international food exchanges were among the topics explored by culinary designer Corentin Delcroix; while musician Eliott Tordo showed how traditional Chinese instruments resonate across cultural boundaries.The Bridge Builders series added to its prestigious record with two new awards from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) in 2024. Another series to be recognized at the organization's W3 Awards was China Explained which explores and unwraps contemporary fashion, life, technology and culture.In partnership with the China Chamber of Commerce in the UK (CCCUK), CGTN interviewed some of the most high-profile business leaders who work between Britain and China. The Leaders Lounge series featured former UK ambassador and HSBC advisor Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles, former chairman of the 48 Group Club Stephen Perry and Laura Citron, CEO of London & Partners. The series was recognized at the CCCUK annual prize-giving, claiming the Social Responsibility award.To mark the 75th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, CGTN Europe also spoke to a number of people who remember witnessing some of the changes that have created the modern nation in Through My Eyes series.CGTN Europe's documentary team produced two new current affairs-based features in 2024. Surviving: Orphans of Gaza looks at the impact of war on children growing up alone. Its poignant first-person storytelling and simple presentation put focus on the contrast between before and after Israel's invasion.Rise of the Far Right documents the dramatic political shift which has defined European politics this year- the emergence of right wing populist parties into the mainstream. Presented by Jamie Owen, it was created by the same team behind The Secret Betrayal which was one of three CGTN Europe productions to win at the New York Festival awards last year.This year, Iolo ap Dafydd's reporting from Ukraine was awarded a Bronze in the highly competitive news reporting section. During a weeks-long deployment in the country, ap Dafydd spoke to soldiers and civilians about the toll of years of fighting.Further recognition came in the Lovie awards, where CGTN Europe claimed a Bronze and People's Choice award for its portrait of young sportsman Luke Grenfall-Shaw and his extraordinary journey beyond a devastating cancer towards a life-affirming voyage.The RAZOR science show took home a prize for its episode on tracing the DNA of ancient humans from the tools they left behind.CGTN Europe's award success has been reflected by its audience growth. This year saw the channel pass 750,000 followers on TikTok and 700,000 subscribers on YouTube with more than 300 million views across those two platforms.About CGTNChina Global Television Network Europe (CGTN Europe) is the London-based broadcast center of the international news channel CGTN. It broadcasts 24/7 in 180 countries

