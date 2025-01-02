WhatsApp Pay Can Now Extend UPI Services To All Users in India

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 31 December 2024: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has removed the UPI user onboarding limit for WhatsApp Pay (Third Party App Provider), with immediate effect. With this development, WhatsApp Pay can now extend UPI services to its entire user base in India.



Previously, NPCI had permitted WhatsApp Pay to expand its UPI user base in a phased manner. With this notification, NPCI is removing the limit restrictions on user onboarding on WhatsApp Pay. WhatsApp Pay shall continue to comply with all existing UPI guidelines and circulars applicable to existing TPAPs.









