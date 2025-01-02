Designated “Hindu Prayer Room” sought at Brown University

(MENAFN- Aol) Hindus are urging for a permanent and dedicated Prayer Room at Brown University, a prestigious Ivy League and research institution in Providence (Rhode Island, USA).



Brown already has designated Catholic, Muslim and Jewish spaces.



Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, said that Brown should respond to the requirements of Hindu students to provide a designated prayer-meditation hall for rituals, quiet reflection, festivals and spiritual exercise; which would help in their personal growth.



Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, pointed out that Hindu Prayer Room would be a step in the positive direction in view of the presence of a substantial number of Hindu students at Brown; as it was important to meet the spiritual needs of these students. Some other universities/colleges in the USA now offer Hindu prayer rooms.



Rajan Zed suggested that the Hindu Prayer Room preferably should have a shrine containing murtis (statues) of popular Hindu deities like Shiva, Vishnu, Rama, Krishna, Durga, Venkateshwara, Ganesha, Murugan, Saraswati, Hanuman, Lakshmi, Kali, etc.; besides being equipped with ghanta (big metallic bell hanging from the ceiling), dholak (two-headed hand-drum), Shiva-linga, etc.



Zed urged Brown President Christina H. Paxson and Chancellor Brian T. Moynihan to seriously look into this issue of unfair treatment and disparity. An esteemed institution like Brown, which boasts of “deep sense of purpose” and “make a positive difference”, should not be in the business of discriminating among various religions and belittling entire communities; Zed noted.



Brown, whose Mission includes “serve the community” and which claims to be the “first Ivy League school to accept students from all religious affiliations”, should be more receptive to the needs of its diverse student body and staff; Rajan Zed indicated.



Zed further said that Hinduism was the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought; and it should not be taken frivolously. All faiths, larger or smaller, should be duly respected.



Brown needed to recognize the intersection of spirituality and education, which was important in Hinduism; Rajan Zed added.



Founded in 1764 and seventh-oldest college in the USA, Brown has about 11,005 total students, representing over 113 nations and territories and 50 US states, and speaking over 69 languages. It offers over 2,000 undergraduate courses and 47 doctoral programs. Its acceptance rate is 5.4%. Reverend Janet Cooper Nelson is the Chaplain.



Moksh (liberation) is the ultimate goal of Hinduism and there are about 3.5 million Hindus in the USA.







