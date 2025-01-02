100 Years Of Raj Kapoor Celebration At 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India - The 17th Global Festival, held at Marwah Film City in Noida, commemorated the 100 years of legendary filmmaker and Raj Kapoor. The grand celebration was inaugurated by H.E. Mrs. Diana Mickeviciene, Ambassador of Lithuania, Choe Kwang Chol, Correspondent Korean Central News Agency, Kim Myong Chol, First Secretary, Embassy of DPR Korea, Vipin Gaur of Newspaper Association of India and other esteemed dignitaries.



During the event, Sandeep Marwah, the renowned film personality and founder of Marwah Studios, spoke passionately about Raj Kapoor's unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema. He highlighted Kapoor's ability to inspire generations of filmmakers, actors, and audiences worldwide.



The event featured mesmerizing performances honoring Raj Kapoor's timeless classics. Singers Arun Goela, Dr. Abhiruchi, Pradeep Pallavi, Khushi Pallavi, and Pavan Tyagi captivated the audience with soulful renditions of Raj Kapoor's iconic film songs. Supporting the singers were talented musicians: Bunty on Octopad, Nanne on Handsonic Player, Suresh on Keyboard, Yashu on Tabla.



The festival also showcased the talents of student singers Sushma Mishra, Arabsi, and Tejasvi, whose performances were equally applauded.



The 100-year celebration of Raj Kapoor at the 17th Global Film Festival truly encapsulated the spirit of his cinematic legacy, ensuring his artistic brilliance continues to inspire generations to come.



Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143