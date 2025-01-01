VT Markets Finds AI Poised For A Second Wave Of Growth In Latest 2025 Q1 Economic Outlook Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2025 - Since the global AI boom sparked by ChatGPT in December 2022, the artificial intelligence has consistently attracted attention, with enthusiasm only increasing over the past two years.



For most, however, the future of AI remains opaque. Despite its prominence, questions persist about the technology's evolution and its impact on markets and investors. To address these uncertainties, VT Markets ' latest 2025 Q1 Economic Outlook report provides an in-depth analysis of AI market valuations, technological maturity, and investor sentiment, along with forward-looking insights into its development.



Tech Stocks Lead the Way as U.S. Markets Maintain Strong Performance



In 2024, the U.S. stock market delivered what many would call a stunning performance. Driven by the tech sector, all three major indices reached historic highs. As of December 25, the Nasdaq Composite gained 35.66% year-to-date, slightly lower than last year's 43.4% increase but still highlighting the robust growth of tech stocks. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 27.35% and 14.8%, respectively.



The AI-driven tech sector further cemented its dominance in the market. ChatGPT's success underscored the explosive growth potential of AI technologies. This has come despite calls for concern – such claims, which typically cite potential valuation bubbles and skepticism about sustainability, remain significant.



Three Key Concerns Fueling the AI Bubble Debate



With the markets' growing optimism surrounding AI, concerns about the existence of a valuation bubble are growing. VT Markets has identified three critical risks contributing to the current market unease:



Overvaluation Risks:



Skyrocketing stock prices mask underlying vulnerabilities. For instance, Nvidia's stock soared from $15 at the start of 2023 to $140, a ninefold increase, propelling its market cap beyond $3 trillion, second only to Apple. Similarly, AI-related companies' valuations often exceed their actual earnings potential. Using the "Buffett Indicator," current U.S. market valuations are nearing levels seen before the dot-com bubble of 2000.



Commercialisation Challenges:



While AI technologies have made significant strides, the path from experimentation to real-world application remains arduous. Training large AI models requires substantial investment in computing power, energy, and infrastructure, placing immense financial pressure on companies.



Market Sentiment and FOMO:



The fear of missing out (FOMO) has driven a flood of capital into the AI sector, creating a competitive frenzy that heightens bubble risks. Investor enthusiasm, unchecked by caution, may inflate valuations further.



The Catalyst for AI's Second Wave of Growth



The progression of technological revolutions often hinges on hardware development. Historically, Nvidia's A100 and H100 GPUs have been integral in supporting generative AI technologies like ChatGPT. However, the next phase of AI growth will depend on breakthroughs in software innovation and application layers.



While generative AI faces technical bottlenecks, rational investment from major tech players have provided some level of market reassurance. Unlike the dot-com bubble of 2000, today's AI investments emphasise on long-term value, a strategy which is more likely to reduce the likelihood of widespread panic even though there may be short-term profitability challenges.



The Long-Term Promise of AI



The VT Markets research desk highlights that while the AI industry must navigate bubbles and overheated investments in the short term, its long-term potential remains undeniable. With continuous advances in hardware demand and software innovation, AI is poised to transform global industrial ecosystems further.



Through a combination of technological breakthroughs and measured investment strategies, the AI sector is expected to sustain its momentum and reshape industries worldwide.









