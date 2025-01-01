

EQS Newswire / 02/01/2025 / 04:14 CET/CEST

Thailand's iconic riverside celebration captivates the world with unparalleled spectacle, featuring a world-renowned superstar and style icon "Lisa Lalisa Manobal" and leading Thai artists, a record-breaking display of the longest fireworks along the most picturesque curve of the Chao Phraya River, cementing ICONSIAM as the ultimate global countdown destination.

Bangkok, Thailand - OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2025 - ICONSIAM, a global landmark along the Chao Phraya River , has set a new global standard with the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025, hailed as one of the most extraordinary New Year's celebrations in the world. The event captivated viewers across the globe, with an unforgettable performance by "Lisa Lalisa Manobal", a world-renowned rapper, singer, dancer and style icon, who inspired people worldwide. The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 spanned three days of entertainment, featuring a diverse lineup of Thai and international artists. The event culminated in a breathtaking eco-friendly fireworks show, making headlines across influential media outlets and reaching a record-breaking audience of over 30 million viewers worldwide.







Record-Breaking Viewership

ICONSIAM announces the tremendous success of the grand countdown celebration that showcased the best of Thailand and the World. The event featured a diverse lineup, led by "Lisa Lalisa Manobal", a world-renowned rapper, singer, dancer and style icon, who has brought global fame to Thailand and inspired people worldwide. This has set the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 a new record with over 30 million viewers tuning in from around the world across 20 LIVE broadcast platforms. The extraordinary event captured worldwide attention, making headlines across influential media outlets including CNN, BBC, AP, AFP, Reuters, ABC, CCTV, South China Morning Post, MBN TV, and more. This underscored Thailand's growing influence as a premier international destination for world-class celebrations.







A Stunning Eco-Friendly Fireworks Lit Up the Sky

The eco-friendly fireworks made from Thai sticky rice displayed along a stunning 1,400-meter stretch of the Chao Phraya River, with a viewing radius of up to 5 kilometers, illuminated the night sky, reflecting the beauty and spirit of Thailand's rich cultural heritage. With the theme "Celebrating the Everlasting Legacy of Siam," the fireworks display captured the essence of radiant Thai wisdoms, flourishing nature and Chao Phraya wonders, while demonstrating ICONSIAM's commitment to sustainability.







Grand Opening Scene and World-Class Entertainment

The opening ceremony featured a blend of traditional Thai and international cultural performances, highlighting the beauty of Thai art, music, and heritage, highlighting the legacy of Thailand. A diverse lineup of world-class Thai and international artists graced the stage over the course of the three-day celebrations. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Chao Phraya River, the event offered non-stop entertainment for fans of all genres and styles.

ICONSIAM continues to create lasting memories of the extraordinary countdown by hosting a fireworks photography contest in collaboration with the Royal Photographic Society of Thailand. The winning firework photographs will be displayed on ICONSIAM's in-mall digital screens as well as online channels from 10-31 January 2025.

A Phenomenal Celebration: The Best of Thailand and The World

The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 not only brought joy to millions at the close of the year but also reinforced Thailand's position as a global leader in tourism and international events. The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 at ICONSIAM exemplifies the country's potential and the power of public-private partnerships, driving the growth of Thailand's tourism industry. According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 is estimated to generate a nationwide economic impact exceeding 62 billion baht. With Thailand's status as a Top 5 Countdown Destination, this event underscores the nation's ability to host world-class celebrations, showcasing its vibrant cultural heritage to global audiences.

Hashtag: #ICONSIAM #AmazingThailandCountdown2025 #ICONSIAMCountdown2025 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Source: ICONSIAM

02/01/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at

