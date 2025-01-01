E-Commerce Logistics Market Analysis, Current Developments, Strategies To Boost Industry Growth 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Booming and improved relationships between suppliers & customers drive the growth of the global e-commerce logistics market.

The global E-Commerce Logistics size was valued at $235.70 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,901.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2021 to 2030. Prominent providers of e-commerce have efficiently expanded their solutions beyond the warehouse. There has been a drastic shift toward comprehensive logistics applications. execution is an umbrella term comprising warehousing. Vendors acquire other software companies to expand their footprint and have integrated engineered labor standards, transportation planning/execution, slotting, supply chain visibility, event management, yard management, and trading partner integration. On the basis of service type, the transportation segment dominated the overall e-commerce logistics industry in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. The modes of transportation considered for the e-commerce logistics market are air/express delivery, freight/rail, trucking/over road, and maritime. The conventional supply chain of retailing was coupled with the development of economies of scale, which included shopping malls and large departmental stores.Depending on the operational area, the international segment dominate the E-Commerce Logistics Market Share in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. Depending on the operational area, the domestic segment captured the largest share in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. Online trade is preferred by SMEs to drive and diversify the exports to increase their market share and increase their customer base. This helps in increasing social gains by enabling online presence and accessibility to global consumer. Domestic e-commerce unveils plethora of opportunities for small enterprises and individuals involved in trade, reduce the price of purchases, and expanding their sales in developed and developing countries. This enhances the domestic e-commerce logistics market. However, the domestic segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years. Domestic e-commerce unveils bucket of opportunities for small enterprises and individuals involved in trade, reduce the price of purchases, and expanding their sales in developed and developing countries. This enhances the domestic e-commerce logistics market. The key players profiled in this report include Ceva Holdings LLC, United Parcel Service, Inc., Aramex International, Kenco Group, Inc., Amazon, Clipper Logistics Plc., S.F. Express, Gati Limited, DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation Express, Gati Limited, DHL International GmbH, FedEx CorporationBased on service type, the transportation segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global e-commerce logistics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the integration of e-commerce logistics with transportation management software (TMS). Moreover, the warehousing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.8% from 2021 to 2030, due to technological advancements implemented in warehouses.Based on operational area, the international segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global e-commerce logistics industry, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because SMEs diversify exports to increase their market share and increase their customer base. However, the domestic segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 25.3% from 2021 to 2030. Domestic e-commerce unveils opportunities for small enterprises and individuals involved in trade, reduces the price of purchases, and expands their sales in developed and developing countries. This enhances the domestic e-commerce logistics market. Key Findings of the Study By service type, the transportation segment dominated the e-commerce logistics market in 2020. However, the warehouse segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. By operational areas, the international segment dominated the e-commerce logistics market in 2020. However, the domestic segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. By region, the E-commerce logistics market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. Transportation and warehousing are the major types of e-commerce logistics in the industry. Transportation services are extensively used in the domestic and international operational areas. Among operational areas, domestic logistics exhibited the highest revenue growth over the past few years. By region, Asia-Pacific exhibits the largest adoption of e-commerce logistics in the world. However, LAMEA is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global e-commerce logistics market. The exceptional digital infrastructure in the region and strong B2C sales have created a favorable environment for the growth of the e-commerce logistics market in North America. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period. This is owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in e-commerce logistics and inventory management, which drive organizations to invest heavily in the e-commerce logistics market to sustain growth and improve productivity. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period. This is owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in e-commerce logistics and inventory management, which drive organizations to invest heavily in the e-commerce logistics market to sustain growth and improve productivity.Other Trending Reports:Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market -Logistics Automation Market -Retail Logistics Market -Logistics Business Outsourcing Market -

