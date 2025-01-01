Viper Partners Redefines Real Estate Opportunities For Physicians Nationwide

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viper Partners, a leader in healthcare mergers and acquisitions, is proud to announce an enhanced suite of services tailored exclusively to physicians who own medical facilities ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 square feet. By offering specialized solutions, Viper aims to help doctors unlock the full value of their property assets while maintaining operational independence.

"As we continue to work with physicians across the country, we see that real estate is often the key to achieving security in practice transitions," said David C. Branch , Founder and CEO of Viper Partners. "By focusing on strategies that cater specifically to mid-size and large medical properties, we're helping doctors gain optimal financial results without compromising their ability to serve patients."

Specialized Services for Physician-Owned Properties

Viper Partners' offerings include a range of services designed to simplify and maximize real estate transactions for doctors. These services include Sale-Leaseback Agreements, Lease Optimization, and Comprehensive Property Evaluations. Each is tailored to meet the needs of medical facilities such as surgical centers, multi-specialty practices, and larger healthcare campuses.

The firm's sale-leaseback solution is particularly popular among physicians looking to monetize their buildings without sacrificing operational autonomy. This strategic approach allows owners to sell their property while seamlessly leasing it back, providing a significant injection of capital that can be used for retirement, business growth, or personal investments.

"Many doctors don't realize how much untapped value is in their buildings," shared Evan Morales , Director of Go-To-Market Strategy at Viper. "Our goal is to guide them through the process with clarity and ease, ensuring they achieve the best outcome for their specific situation."

Benefits That Go Beyond the Transaction

Viper's services are designed not only to provide financial security but also to streamline operations and reduce the complexities often associated with practice transitions. By collaborating with national real estate investment trusts (REITs) and healthcare-focused investors, Viper ensures doctors have access to the most competitive opportunities.

"For us, it's about creating win-win solutions," said Branch. "Physicians can focus on delivering excellent patient care, while our team focuses on extracting the maximum value from their real estate assets. It's this partnership approach that sets us apart."

A Vision for Empowering Physicians Nationwide

Viper Partners is steadfast in its commitment to serving doctors across the United States. The firm's refined focus on medical buildings between 10,000 and 100,000 square feet allows it to cater to a specialized market segment that requires expertise and precision.

"This isn't about generic solutions," noted Morales. "It's about understanding the unique challenges and opportunities that physicians face. By zeroing in on this specific group and offering tailored services, we're creating a direct path to success for our clients."

Your Partner in Unlocking Real Estate Potential

Through its client-first approach and deep industry experience, Viper Partners has become an invaluable resource for physicians looking to maximize the value of their medical real estate. Whether planning a practice transition or seeking long-term financial growth, Viper Partners delivers results that empower doctors to move forward with confidence.

