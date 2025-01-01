War Update: 101 Clashes On Front Lines Since Day-Start, Fierce Fighting In Kurakhove Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 101 combat clashes have been recorded on the battlefield since the start of Wednesday, with Russian forces focusing their efforts on the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Vremivka, and Kursk sectors.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update published on , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukrainian border cities and villages remain under Russian artillery fire. Affected settlements include Tymonovychi, Yanzhulivka, Karpovychi, Zaliznyi Mist, and Mykolaivka in the Chernihiv region, as well as Tymofiivka in the Sumy region," the update said.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attempted three advances toward Ukrainian positions near Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, and Nov Kruhliakivka.

Russian forces also increased attacks in the Lyman sector, with six assaults recorded near Novoserhiivka, Tverdokhlibove, Kopanky, Makiivka, and Ivanivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Predtechyne, with one clash still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attempted five advances near Toretsk and toward Shcherbynivka. The battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 17 enemy attacks near Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Solone, Kotlyne, Pishchane, Pokrovsk, Novooleksiivka, and Novovasylivka. Seven clashes are still ongoing.

Fierce fighting occurred in the Kurakhove sector, with 11 clashes taking place near Ukrainka, Petropavlivka, and Kurakhove. Three enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 12 times near Dachne, Kostiantynopolske, Yantarne, Novosilka, Rozlyv, and Novyi Komar, with five clashes still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, one combat clash was recorded near Novoandriivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled one enemy attack.

In the Kharkiv, Huliaipole, and Siversk directions, the enemy was not active today.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 31 enemy attacks, with two combat clashes still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched one missile strike and nine airstrikes, using seven missiles and 11 guided bombs. Russian forces also carried out 198 artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

There were no significant changes in the battlefield situation in other areas.