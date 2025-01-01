Switzerland Implements Nationwide Face-Covering Ban On New Year's Day
Starting today, January 1, Switzerland's ban on face coverings
in public places has officially come into force,
Azernews reports via Blue News.
The so-called "burqa ban," approved by a referendum in 2021 with
51.2% of the vote, marks the first time clothing regulations have
been incorporated into the Swiss constitution. While the new law
primarily targets individuals wearing face veils, such as the burqa
or niqab, it also applies to hooligans at sporting events and
violent demonstrators who conceal their faces.
The legislation is expected to affect only a small number of
people. Switzerland is home to approximately 400,000 Muslims, but
the Federal Council estimates that only a few wear face-covering
veils. However, tourism experts have raised concerns that the ban
might deter Muslim tourists, particularly from the Near and Middle
East, who traditionally wear such veils.
Former Swiss People's Party (SVP) president Marco Chiesa, a
proponent of the initiative, described the ban as "a clear signal
against radical Islam, against masked hooligans, and for the
peaceful coexistence of people in Switzerland."
The law also includes penalties for violations, though the
extent to which it will impact everyday life in Switzerland remains
to be seen. As the country begins to implement the controversial
measure, its social and economic implications are likely to come
under scrutiny in the months ahead.
