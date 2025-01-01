Switzerland Implements Nationwide Face-Covering Ban On New Year's Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Starting today, January 1, Switzerland's ban on face coverings in public places has officially come into force, Azernews reports via Blue News.

The so-called "burqa ban," approved by a in 2021 with 51.2% of the vote, marks the first time clothing regulations have been incorporated into the Swiss constitution. While the new law primarily targets individuals wearing face veils, such as the burqa or niqab, it also applies to hooligans at sporting events and violent demonstrators who conceal their faces.

The legislation is expected to affect only a small number of people. Switzerland is home to approximately 400,000 Muslims, but the Federal Council estimates that only a few wear face-covering veils. However, tourism experts have raised concerns that the ban might deter Muslim tourists, particularly from the Near and Middle East, who traditionally wear such veils.

Former Swiss People's Party (SVP) president Marco Chiesa, a proponent of the initiative, described the ban as "a clear signal against radical Islam, against masked hooligans, and for the peaceful coexistence of people in Switzerland."

The law also includes penalties for violations, though the extent to which it will impact everyday life in Switzerland remains to be seen. As the country begins to implement the controversial measure, its social and economic implications are likely to come under scrutiny in the months ahead.