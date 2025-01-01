Nomads Protest Brutal Killing In Kurram:“We Are Wanderers, Not Part Of Tribal Conflicts

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Nomads in Kurram district staged a protest outside Parachinar Press Club, accompanied by the young daughter of a murdered fellow nomad, whose beheaded body was found in Sadda Bazaar.



The decried the brutality of the act, chanting,“We are wanderers and mendicants, with no connection to tribal disputes. But how is beheading someone in the name of Allah a religious duty?”

Speaking at a press conference, nomadic representatives Hassan Ali and Muqaddar Hussain highlighted the challenges faced by their community due to blocked routes amidst ongoing tribal tensions. They revealed that the victim, 25-year-old Nadeem Hussain, had been struggling to feed his family, with one of his four daughters critically ill.

Desperate to secure food and medical assistance, Nadeem set out for Sadda Bazaar but was intercepted at Khar Kalay, where he was gruesomely killed. His companions lamented,“We are travelers, not part of the local disputes. Such violence in the name of religion is incomprehensible.”

The protesters demanded that the government take swift action against those responsible for the heinous crime. They also urged authorities to provide the victim's family with compensation under the martyrs' package, ensuring they receive justice and support during this difficult time.