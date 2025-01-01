Carey Confident Of Starc Playing Decisive Sydney Test Amid Fitness Concerns

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Jan 1 (IANS) Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey expressed confidence that pacer Mitchell Starc will be fit to play in the fifth Test despite battling rib soreness during the Boxing Day Test, which Australia won by 184 runs.

Starc was battling rib and back soreness during the Boxing Day Test, and later underwent precautionary scans. The left-arm pacer sent down 131.2 overs in the four Tests against India.

“He's one of the toughest cricketers I've played with. He'll grimace, he'll grab his ribs no doubt at times... But he'll be ready for the contest," Carey told reporters on Wednesday as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Although Starc took just one wicket in the fourth Test, claiming the crucial scalp of Virat Kohli during India's second-innings chase, Carey was still impressed with the 34-year-old's performance at the MCG.

“I thought that first spell, without the reward, was some of the best bowling I've seen in this series from him. He's got an opportunity now to help this team win a Test match. He'll be up for the contest," he added.

The typically wet weather in Sydney around the SCG Test appears to be improved this year, with only light rain predicted for days four and five.

Speaking about the weather conditions, Carey said, There are always jokes about it. I think this wicket sets up really well for a good Test match. It looks like there'll be a bit in it early. There's nice grass coverage".

With currently leading the series 2-1, Australia only needs a draw to win a Border-Gavaskar series for the first time in 10 years, while India needs a victory in Sydney to retain the series.

“We can't look too far ahead. We know it's a really quality outfit in India, who have shown they are well and truly capable of bouncing back with quality players, legends of Test cricket. So for this group, it's head down, another opportunity to win a Test match, and if we are able to secure the trophy, it would be fantastic," Carey said.

The fifth and final Test of the series begins on Friday at Sydney Cricket Ground.