DAZZLING FIREWORKS LIGHT UP THE BAY AT MARINA BAY SINGAPORE COUNTDOWN 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Orchid motif fireworks - Photo Credits Jojo Lau

Esplanade's Come Together - Photo Credits Urban Redevelopment Authority

Esplanade's Come Together - Photo Credits Urban Redevelopment Authority

SINGAPORE, January 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Singapore welcomed 2025 in spectacular with a breathtaking fireworks display, along with lively celebrations, at the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2025 (MBSC 2025). Presented by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), this year's celebrations marked a special milestone, as the countdown was part of the islandwide ONE Countdown celebrations commemorating Singapore's 60th birthday (SG60).

In the hour leading up to the new year, the fireworks unfolded in four chapters and illuminated the iconic Marina Bay skyline with vibrant bursts of colours across the night sky. MBSC 2025 punctuated the ringing in of the New Year at midnight with the debut of specially curated orchid motifs, designed by the team behind STAR ISLAND.

Festivities had earlier begun in the lead up to the new year, with magical experiences at illumi - where visitors were dazzled by nine uniquely themed worlds with larger-than-life light sculptures and immersive multimedia, and were treated to a special New Year's Eve experience that invited them to picnic under the stars - along with captivating live performances at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay's Come Together, which showcased an engaging lineup of homegrown musicians.

Visitors also gathered to enjoy Brightening Lives, as the inspiring light projection shows danced across the façade of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, featuring eight meaningful artworks by artists with disabilities from ART:DIS. Presented in collaboration with philanthropic organisation The Majurity Trust, the artworks echo the values of SG60 with uplifting messages that encourage the community to reflect on what it means to thrive in Singapore.

The Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2025 ushered in the new year on a high, rounding up the year-end festivities as we look forward to a dynamic 2025 ahead.

About ONE Countdown 2025

Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2025 is a ONE Countdown 2025 event. As part of SG60, ONE Countdown 2025 celebrations will bring everyone together to usher in the new year, with celebrations across the island. Find out more about ONE Countdown 2025 at:

