Sunita Williams To Welcome New Year 2025 With 16 Sunrises And Sunsets

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As 2024 concludes, Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams and her fellow Expedition 72 crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are preparing for a one-of-a-kind New Year's celebration-experiencing 16 sunrises and sunsets as they orbit Earth. The astronaut's extended stay provides her with the rare opportunity to celebrate New Year 16 times in 24 hours, offering a breathtaking reminder of the beauty and uniqueness of life in orbit.

Multiple New Years in space

A post on the ISS's official X (formerly Twitter) account noted: "As 2024 comes to a close today, the Exp 72 crew will see 16 sunrises and sunsets while soaring into the New Year. Seen here are several sunsets pictured over the years from the orbital outpost."





Mission delays extend stay

Sunita Williams has been aboard the station since June 2024. Originally slated for an eight-day mission aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, her stay was extended due to technical delays and is now expected to last until March 2025 .

Festive season among the stars

The extended mission allowed Williams and the crew to spend Christmas in space as well . In a video shared by NASA , the crew-dressed in festive attire-set up a Christmas tree and decorations aboard the station. Williams shared her love for the holiday season, highlighting the joy of preparation and togetherness.

"One of the best things I like about Christmas is the preparation, the anticipation, everybody getting together and getting ready for the holiday," she said.

| Sunita Williams celebrates Christmas in space: Watch her heartwarming message

The astronauts including Buch Wilmore also expressed gratitude to the ground support teams who worked tirelessly during the holidays. "There is a huge team on the ground supporting us in mission controls around the globe. I want to thank them for the sacrifices they are making," Williams said.