King Expresses Condolences To US President Over Passing Of Former President Carter
Date
12/31/2024 2:17:36 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah on Monday sent a cable to US President Joe Biden, expressing condolences over the passing of former president of the United States Jimmy Carter, according to a Royal Court statement.
