Doha Debates Hosts Town Hall On Building A Better Future

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As the global liberal order faces challenges in the form of shifting power and ongoing international conflicts, a town hall by Doha Debates, part of Qatar Foundation, at Qatar National Centre recently posed a vital question to a panel of experts and students: What ideas and values are essential to building a better world?

Titled“Global order: Which principles should shape our future?”, the town hall examined the competing values that underpin our societies and asked which of them will help us create a more equitable, peaceful world.

Hosted by journalist Femi Oke and held in partnership with Doha Forum, the lively and wide-ranging conversation covered a number of critical issues, including the future of liberalism and American foreign policy, essential human rights, the capabilities of the nation state and the influence of BRICS on the global order.

The expert panel of speakers featured Victor Gao, vice president of the Centre for China and Globalisation; Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan's former foreign minister; and Vali Nasr, a leading scholar of international affairs. An onstage audience of students and recent graduates from campuses across Doha asked questions of the panel and contributed their own perspectives to the conversation.

Gao opened by advocating for China's development-first model:“In China, we have a saying: If you want to be rich, build a road,” he said.“I think the choice is very clear. Let's really put a focus on development, stability, peace, and always believe in development as the hard truth, the softer truth and the smart truth.”

Nasr emphasised liberalism's contributions to the global order-including democracy, individual rights and technological and economic advancement-despite rising challenges to its dominance.“I think we're in an era where people want to pick and choose, rather than accepting liberalism as a whole as the best system. But I would say it's very relevant, it remains a very powerful principle in global order.”

Khar, meanwhile, underscored the damage caused by selective application of any international norms.“I would say that if nothing else, the whole world may want to agree that the right to life is one thing which is non-negotiable. I think what you're seeing play out in the world is that right to life itself is now becoming negotiable.”

Questions from the onstage audience of students and recent graduates often challenged the panelists' arguments. Lina Darwish, a graduate of QF's partner university, Georgetown University in Qatar, questioned the notion that liberalism came from the West.“How can I trust anything that came out of the West when there is an active genocide that is being funded by the West in Palestine, and how can I not trust that I am next?,” she said.

Despite these exchanges, at the close of the debate, the panelists expressed gratitude to the onstage audience of young leaders, encouraging them to continue to think independently and critically about the future they would like to see for themselves.

