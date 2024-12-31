Qatar Financial Expo & Awards (QFEX 2025) To Showcase Financial Innovation And Excellence In Qatar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
DOHA, QATAR, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated Qatar financial expo
& Awards (QFEX 2025 ) returns for its second edition, bringing together leaders from the global financial and technology
sectors at the luxurious Marsa Malaz Kempinski, Doha, Qatar.
QFEX 2025 is the premier platform
for showcasing advancements in financial services, technologies, and investment
opportunities in Qatar and beyond. This year's event will feature engaging panel discussions, cutting-edge workshops, and unparalleled networking opportunities.
Key Highlights of QFEX 2025:
- High-Level Panels featuring industry leaders and innovators.
- Exhibition Areas showcasing the latest fintech solutions and services.
- Networking Opportunities with decision-makers, investors, and thought leaders.
- The prestigious GFI Awards Ceremony, honoring excellence in financial innovation.
Event Details:
- Date: February 4-5, 2025
- Venue: Marsa Malaz Kempinski, Doha, Qatar
- Website:
Be part of Qatar's leading financial event and join us in shaping the future of finance.
Suhair Ashqar
Afaq Group Team
