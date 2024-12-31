Equator EW 828 Marine Washer: A Solution For Laundry Beyond The Sea

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Equator EW 828 Marine Washer: The Perfect Laundry Solution for Life at Sea

Equator EW 828 Marine Washer: The Perfect Laundry Solution for Life at Sea - 1

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances continues to set the standard for innovative laundry solutions with the EW 828 Marine Washer , a rust-proof appliance designed to meet the unique challenges of marine environments. Tailored for boat owners seeking reliable, high-performance laundry care on board, this washer delivers exceptional results while withstanding the harsh conditions of life at sea.

Compact yet powerful, the Equator EW 828 offers a 1.62 cu. ft. capacity and can handle up to 15 lbs of laundry, making it ideal for everything from everyday clothing to heavy-duty items. Measuring 33.5 x 23.5 x 22 inches (HxWxD), its space-saving design allows for easy installation in tight quarters without compromising performance.

Equipped with advanced features, the washer is specifically engineered for marine use. The innovative Salt Wash cycle effectively removes salt and other marine residues, keeping clothes fresh and clean. The powerful 1400 RPM spin speed minimizes drying time, while the Sanitize cycle and anti-bacterial drum baffles ensure hygienic laundry care by eliminating germs and allergens.

Built with durability and convenience in mind, the EW 828 is rust-proof and robust, making it a long-lasting addition to any vessel. Backed by Equator's comprehensive warranty, it provides peace of mind and reliable performance for all on-board laundry needs. Priced at $1659, find the 828 Marine Washer at your local Walmart, Lowe's, Home Depot, or online with Equator, Amazon, or Wayfair.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Since 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been a leader in innovative, space-saving, and energy-efficient solutions for modern living. Renowned for its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, Equator continues to deliver cutting-edge appliances that enhance lifestyles and adapt to unique environments, including marine settings.

For more information about the EW 828 Marine Washer and other Equator products, visit Equator's official website.

Nick Mathews

Equator Advanced Appliances

+1 713-589-2123

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.