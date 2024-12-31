(MENAFN- Chainwire) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 31st, 2024, Chainwire

Decentralized Science (DeSci) aims to tackle systemic inefficiencies in traditional scientific research, such as bureaucratic funding processes, underfunded breakthrough opportunities, and limited retail access to longevity investments.

SUI Desci Agents , a empowering retail audience to invest in longevity research breakthroughs, is poised to become a leading project at the forefront of the upcoming trend.

BIO Protocol's Binance Listing

On December 23, 2024, Binance posted a tweet announcing the launch of BIO Protocol's launchpool.

Now users can stake their BNB and FDUSD to earn BIO airdrops over 10 days, with a Binance listing of BIO Protocol scheduled for January 3, 2025.

SUI DeSci Agents at the Forefront of DeSci

SUI Desci Agents is a platform for launching DeSci assets, automatically growing their audience with AI agents, and generating liquidity with mechanics inspired by It aims to democratize access to longevity research investments for retail users.







$DESCI offers a variety of features that make the project unique:



Tokenized Compounds: Users can bet on the potential of longevity compounds like Epitalon and Rapamycin (the first compounds to be launched) by reviewing their scientific data and statistics.

Pluggable AI Agents: LLM-trained AI agents are paired with longevity compounds and promote them 24/7 across social platforms, ensuring efficient outreach.

Layer-2 Liquidity Mechanics: Pairing $DESCI tokens with compounds creates a robust liquidity ecosystem tailored for DeSci. AI-Powered B2C Products: Wellness tools attract millions of health enthusiasts, driving organic growth and supporting the ecosystem.







The Number of DeSci Supporters Keeps Growing

The number of DeSci supporters keeps growing and includes prominent web3 leaders and big web2 VC firms:



Vitalik Buterin emphasized the transformative potential of DeSci projects at the recent Devcon event.

Founder of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong , is backing ResearchHub to drive open scientific collaboration.

A16Z led a $5M funding round for AminoChain, a decentralized biosample marketplace. Pfizer Ventures participated in a $4.1M funding round of VitaDAO, a project focusing on raising funds for research that expands human lifespan.

2025: The Year of $DeSci

In November 2024, launched two tokens, Rifampicin and Urolithin A, which have since attracted attention in the market. Their market capitalizations reached approximately $125 million and $45 million, respectively, within a few days of their introduction.

The decentralized science (DeSci) sector continues to expand, with SUI DeSci Agents establishing itself as a potential leader. The project is developing a platform where retail audience can invest in tokenized longevity compounds. They are also working on AI-powered B2C wellness tools that would help SUI Desci Agents to onboard more users into the ecosystem.

As an interest in decentralized approache to science grows, $DESCI aims to contribute to the evolution of scientific innovation.

About SUI DeSci Agents

SUI DeSci Agents is a platform designed to launch DeSci assets, grow their audience with AI agents, and create liquidity through advanced mechanics inspired by

With a hot ticker $DeSci, the project aims to democratize access to longevity research investments, empowering retail audiences to actively participate in scientific advancements.