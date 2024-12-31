Whatsapp Pay Can Now Extend UPI Services To All Users In India
Date
12/31/2024 9:06:48 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has lifted the limit from onboarding UPI users for the third-party app provider WhatsApp Pay with immediate effect.
With this development, WhatsApp Pay can now extend UPI services to its entire user base in India, NPCI said in a statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
Previously, NPCI had permitted WhatsApp Pay to expand its UPI user base in a phased manner, it added.
ADVERTISEMENT
There was a cap of 100 million users which has been lifted by NPCI.
With this notification, it said, NPCI is removing the limit restrictions on user onboarding on WhatsApp Pay.
Read Also
RBI Enhances UPI Lite Wallet Limit To Rs 5,000
Automatic Payment Limit Via UPI Raised To Rs 1 Lakh: RBI
WhatsApp Pay will continue to comply with all existing UPI guidelines and circulars applicable to existing Third-Party Application Providers (TPAPs), it said.
NPCI, an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association, is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India (IBA).
NPCI governs the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) framework in India.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN31122024000215011059ID1109044968
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.