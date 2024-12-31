Whatsapp Pay Can Now Extend UPI Services To All Users In India

With this development, WhatsApp Pay can now extend UPI services to its entire user base in India, NPCI said in a statement.

Previously, NPCI had permitted WhatsApp Pay to expand its UPI user base in a phased manner, it added.

There was a cap of 100 million users which has been lifted by NPCI.

With this notification, it said, NPCI is removing the limit restrictions on user onboarding on WhatsApp Pay.

WhatsApp Pay will continue to comply with all existing UPI guidelines and circulars applicable to existing Third-Party Application Providers (TPAPs), it said.

NPCI, an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association, is an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India (IBA).

NPCI governs the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) framework in India.

